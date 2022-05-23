HT This Day: May 25, 1989 -- Troops withdrawn from Beijing

A political struggle in China’s leadership heated up today with official reports of military support for conservative Premier Li Peng, whose attempted crackdown on prodemocracy protesters triggered widespread opposition and calls for his resignation, report agencies.

But the head of the State-run Press, who also is a member of the Communist Party’s policy-making politburo standing committee, reportedly threw his support behind relatively liberal party chief Zhao Ziyang.

China’s most famous living author also came out against Mr Li, further muddying an already unclear battle in the traditionally closed communist system.

Although the Army’s incapability to enforce martial law cast doubt on its willingness to follow Mr Li s orders, the official Xinhua news agency said six of seven military regions supported the decision to call out troops in Beijing. Only the Beijing military command was not mentioned.

AFP quoted ‘China Daily’ as reporting that the People’s Liberation Army finally withdrew on Wednesday from Beijing outskirts where it had been blocked for days by sympathisers of democracy movement.

(The students occupying Tiananmin for the 12th day today have formed a new umbrella organisation under their leader Chia Ling to widen the movement and draw in workers, intellectuals and citizens. The movement had hitherto been directed by students.)

Liberation Army Daily, the mouthpiece of the military. published a letter today from the Army s headquarters that urged soldiers sent to enforce martial law to study speeches delivered on Friday by Li and President Yang Shangkun announcing the crackdown.

The Army leadership also urged soldiers to read the April 26 editorial in the People’s Daily that criticised the student movement. The letter said reading the speeches and editorial would allow soldiers to ‘ fully understand the nature of this struggle and the mission of enforcing martial law.”

The letter said, “The turmoil created by an extremely small number of people has still not been quelled.”

Two Government sources said today that Mr Hu Qili, head of the State-run Press and one of five members of the politburo standing committee, was backing Mr Zhao in the reported showdown with Mr Li.

In Washington, the president of the National People’s Congress announced yesterday that he would cut short his visit to the United States ‘for health reasons”

US officials said Mr Wan Li, who has praised the demonstrating students for their patriotic fervour, was expected to call an emergency meeting of the legislature upon his return to China to press for Mr Li’s ouster.

Foreign Minister Qian Qichen told diplomats that Zhao had returned to work. It was the first indication of his status in several days. The official Xinhua news agency also mentioned Zhao for the first time since reports that he had offered to resign late last week.

In Shanghai, famed author Ba lin was one of 500 intellectuals and high-ranking party members who signed a letter blasting a speech by Li last Friday that signaled the start of a crackdown on protesters. Ba, not a party member, is Chairman of the Chinese Writers Association.

The letter also told the party to end Press censorship.

“For 40 years now, the party has made a series of major mistakes because life inside the party is not normal,” the letter said, ‘We must open the party to the supervision of the people. “Tens of thousands of students, meanwhile, continued their defiant 12day-old occupation of Tiananmen Square, the symbolic political center of China. A day earlier, one million people marched in Beijing’s streets, calling for Li’s ouster in the biggest protest since martial law was ordered last Saturday.

The public transportation system, paralysed following the declaration of martial law four days ago, returned to normal in Beijing today.

The Beijing underground, which carries more than 850,000 passengers every day, reopened completely.

The municipal administration also announced that all but two of the 174 bus routes resumed operation this morning. The other two routes were expected to be operational again by the afternoon rush hour.

Some buses were used to form barricades, and obstacles were also found on underground track rails.

Efforts are being made to retrieve missing buses and repair damaged ones, a municipal administration official said.

All major newspapers carried an interview with martial law headquarters saying the army would be able to enforce the martial law “ with the help of the masses in Beijing.”

WASHINGTON President George Bush, recalling the 1956 uprising in Hungary, said today he was being careful about what he said about the Chinese popular uprising to keep from inflaming the situation.

I’m old enough to remember Hungary in 1956, and I don’t want to be a catalyst for encouraging a course of action that would inevitably lead to violence and bloodshed,” Bush said.

He was referring to the bloodbath that occurred when Soviet troops crushed an uprising in Hungary during the presidency of Dwight Eisenhower. Historians have criticised the United States for leading Hungarians to believe western countries would aid them.

Bush, a one-time US envoy to Beijing who has counselled non-violence and restraint in his statements about the turmoil in China, made his comments in an interview with four European newspapers.

