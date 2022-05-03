HT This Day: May 5, 1980 -- Tito dead

President Josip Broz Tito, Yugoslavia’s Communist ruler since World War Il, died today at the age of 87, the national news agency Tanjug announced.

Tanjug reported in its English service that President Tito, who had been seriously ill for nearly four months, died in the northern city of Ljubljana at 2.05 p.m. GMT (7.33 p.m. IST) today.

The report was not immediately carried on Tanjug’s domestic service or on the State radio and television.

President Tito died at the clinical centre in Ljubljana, where his left leg was amputated on Jan 20. He seemed to be making a spectacular recovery from the amputation until he suffered a severe relapse in mid-February.

Tanjug later carried a proclamation to the nation by the central committee of the ruling Communist Party, which said: “Comrade Tito is dead”.

Only yesterday, President Tito’s panel of eight doctors reported that his condition was showing a continued sight improvement. Earlier last week he pulled out of a critical state of shock.

But in two bulletins earlier today, the doctors reported renewed cardiac weakness and said his condition was once again critical.

Just before the death announcement was broadcast, Yugoslav radio and television switched to funeral music.

The television announcer, his voice shaking, said simply: ““President Tito has died.”

The radio also broadcast the traditional song “Comrade Tito we swear to you not to deviate from your path’—a reference to the unorthodox Marxist policies which he instituted after breaking with the Soviet bloc in 1948.

The proclamation by the central committee, and the nine-man collective State Presidency, recalled that Marshal Tito had led non-aligned Yugoslavia for three-and-a-half decades and described him as “the greatest historical personality of our time”.

It spoke also of his role as the leader of the partisan forces which waged a bitter and protracted struggle against German and Italian occupying forces in World War II.

“The great heart of the President of our Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia stopped beling at 1803 in Ljubljana, the proclamation said.

“Deep sorrow and pain have shattered the working class, peoples and nationalities of our country, our every man, worker, soldier and war comrade, peasant, intellectual, every creator, pioneer, youth, girl and mother”.

President Tito instituted two collective leadership bodies to take over the reins of power when he died.

They are the State Presidency, representing the eight regions of this ethnically and culturally diverse country, and the 24-member Communist Party Presidency.

Now Mr Stevan Doronjski, a 60-year-old Serb from the Vojvodina autonomous province, takes charge of the party machine ay chairman or “presiding member”.

Vine-President Lazar Kolisevski, 66, a Macedonian, becomes President of the Collective State Presidency.

Josip Broz Tito was born on May 25, 1892 in the Croatian village of Kumrovec, the seventh of twelve children in .a poor peasant family. He was trained to be a locksmith and finished a school for apprentices. He worked in lock smith and mechanics shops in Zagreb, in metal and machine factories in Slovenia, Bohemia, Germany and Vienna, where he was employed as a test driver for the Daimler car plant. He perfected his trade and learned Czech and German. While serving in the Austro-Hungarian army he completed a non-commissioned officer’s training course and became a sergeant. As soon as he learned his trade he joined the trade union and the Socialist Party. Tito’s entire life has been devoted to the workers’ movement.

At the outbreak of World War I, Josip Broz was a sergeant in the 25th Croatian regiment. As a socialist, he was in prison for a brief spell under suspicion of engaging in anti-military propaganda. He was badly wounded by a lance and captured during an offensive by the Cossack-Circassia cavalry while fighting in the Carpathians, on the Russian front. As a Russian prisoner of war, Tito spent a long time recuperating in the hospital and then in prison camps along the Urals. He learned Russian, read Russian literature, became acquainted with the Russian workers’ movement and fought for prisoners’ rights. After the February revolution in 1917, he fled the prison camp for St. Petersburg, where he took part in the July demonstrations, was imprisoned in the Peter-Paul fortress and departed to Siberia. On the way, he escaped and fled to Omsk where he joined up with the International “Red Guard’’ and the Bolshevik Party.

Tito returned to Yugoslavia in 1920, found a job in Zagreb as a worker and took part in the then very lively revolutionary workers’ movement. When the Proclamation banning the movement was issued towards the end of 1920, he took his family to the small town of Veliko Trojstvo, where he worked as a machinist and was active in the then illegal Communist Party. Three of his four children died, and his life was the hard and poor one of a worker. The police were frequent visitors to his home, searching, interrogating and imprisoning. He left Veliko Trojstvo to work in other towns, where he organised trade union and illegal party organisations, only to again lose his job, be sent to jail and tried.

As Commander of the Army and President of the Council on National Defence Tito modernised the Yugoslav Army, and then introduced the concept or all peoples defence, whereby the defence of the country became not only the concern of the regular army but also that of all working people in the country.

Before, during and after the war, Tito played a great role in building the unity of the community of Yugoslav nations and nationalities. He achieved this on the basis of the national rights and equality of nations, on democratic relations, thereby preserving the unity of the, League of Communists of Yugoslavia and the country’s independence.

Foreign policy

New Yugoslavia built its international relations and foreign policy under the direct leadership of Tito. This policy was based on Yugoslavia’s status as an independent, non-aligned and socialist country and on the principle that in a united and inter-related world, each nation and country has the right to freedom, independence and determining its own course of internal development. Tito was the architect of the policy of non-alignment and co-existence. He had underlined the importance of and consistently carried out the principle of independence, equality and democracy in international co-operation. He was one of the organisers and initiators of meetings among the non-aligned countries and of their mutual co-operation and he had become one of the most outstanding leaders of nonalignment. He greatly esteemed the role of the United Nations and the principles laid down in its Charter, seeing it as an irreplaceable instrument for international co-operation.

After the war, President Tito paid visits to many countries and received a large number of guests, contacting with heads of State and political leaders. He took part in numerous international conferences and consultations in the desire to jointly consider international problems sought their solutions and built and realised Yugoslavia’s foreign policy. Tito had become a statesman of the modern world and an outstanding international political figure.

President Tito was an honorary member of the Serbian Academy of Arts and Sciences in Belgrade, the Yugoslav Academy of Arts and Sciences in Zagreb, the Slovenian Academy of Arts and Sciences in Ljubljana and the Bosnian-Herzegovinian and Macedonian Academies of Arts and Sciences in Sarajevo and Skopje respectively. He received honorary doctorates from the universities of Rangoon, Bandung, Santiago de Chile, Algiers, Addis Ababa, Ulan Bator and Halifax.

His articles and speeches as a revolutionary soldier and statesman are contained in 22 books.

President Tito was the recipient of the Order of National Hero of Yugoslavia and many other Yugoslav and foreign high-ranking decorations.

In 1927, he became an official in Zagreb party organisation, the lare gest in the country at the time. In 1928, however, he was imprisoned and sentenced to a five-year term for his political activities. The annals of the history of the Yugoslav revolutionary workers’ movement recorded important moments in Tito’s activity at this time the wiping out of factionalism from the Party and orienting it towards broad-based political work, his excellent political conduct at the trial and his exemplary behaviour and political activity in prison.

Period of exile

After having served his sentence, Tito was exiled to his native village of Kumrovec. He went to Zagreu, however, to continue his illegal political work and it was then that he took the name of Tito. He felt for Vienna, the headquarter of the Central Committee of the Yugoslay Communist Party, and in 1934 became a member. He went illegally to Yugoslavia several times and in 1930 left for Moscow where he worked in the Balkan section of the Commintern and was George Dimitrov’s associate. He attended the Comintern’s VII Congress and at the end of 1936 returned home as the organisation as secretary of the Yugoslav Communist Party’s Central Committee. Once back, he organised wide spread activity, renewed old and set up new party organisations, expanded the youth and trade union movements, oriented the Party towards the struggle for democracy, equality and the national freedom of the nations. He organised volunteers to fight in the Spanish Civil War.

At the end of 1937 and beginning of 1938, Tito took over the leadership of the Yugoslav Communist Party, formed a new Central Committee within the country and strengthened its political independence. Under his leadership, the still illegal Party, on the eve of World War II, grew into a broad based anti-fascist movement. When Yugoslavia faced the direct threat of fascist aggression, Tito guided this movement towards a fight for the country’s independence and defence.

When Hitler’s Germany and Italy attacked Yugoslavia on April 6, 1941, the regime and its army quickly capitulated. Tito then turned to organising the national liberation struggle, a broad-based national movement for liberation. Partisan units were rapidly set up throughout the country, later to grow into the National Liberation Army. As Commander of the Supreme Headquarters, Tito worked cut a strategy for partisan warfare and that of the national army. He assumed direct control over the Operative Group, the army’s core. Liberated territories grew in number, the massive organisation of the National Liberation Front was enlarged and old forms of government were replaced by new national committees. The Anti-fascist Council of the National Liberation of Yugoslavia (AVNOJ) was elected and in 1943 it formed the National Committee which assumed the role of a national government And so, in occupied Yugoslavia Tito succeeded in setting up at army, free territories, a broad-based political organisation, national rule and government.

Tito’s great authority prevailed among the people after the country’s liberation. He was the only one and love him. He was the only one who could continue to be the Party’s leader, be President of the National Front, President of the new government and commander of its army, and later President of the Republic. Tito became the true leader of the Yugoslav nations.

New Socialist system

After the war, under Tito’s leadership, the country was reconstructed, a new state and socialist system was set up, and industrialisation began to pull the country out of economic backwardness. When centralised state management began to hamper the further economic development of socialism and began to show indications of bureaucratism. Tito laid down the foundations in 1950 for workers’ self-management in enterprises, which then developed into social self-management and the democratisation of social life. The democratic and human traits of socialism were emphasised and concentration was focussed on the interests and rights of the working people. In 1965, he gave the initiative for the economic and social reform in the desire to promote the economy and developed self-management. The Party was adapted to all of these changes and it altered its role and system of functioning.

Tito was a Nehru laureate. He received the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for International Understanding personally in 1974 and gifted the ₹1 lakh award money to the Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Fund.

The award and the gift were testimony to the great regard the founding fathers of the non-align. ed movement had for each other. Tito visited India in 1954, 1959, 1968, 1968 and 1974. The tripartite meeting in New Delhi in October 1966 led to an affirmation by Tito, Nasser and Mrs Indira Gandhi of the need for developing countries to expand mutual co-operation in trade and development.