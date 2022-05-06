HT This Day: May 9, 1953 -- Shareholders assured fair deal

Without a single dissentient voice, the Air Corporations Bill was passed today in the House of the People.

A pleasant surprise was sprung upon the House during the debate on clauses when Mr N.C. Chatterji, supported by Mr N. V. Gadgil, came forward with two agreed amendments for ensuring a fair deal to ordinary shareholders.

Only yesterday, the Communications Minister, Mr Jagjivan Ram, referred to the difficulty in the case of air companies with preference shares and said that, though he had consulted the Attorney-General, he had not so far been able to find a solution.

As a result of prolonged lobby consultations, a formula was devised today which was acceptable both to the Opposition members and to the Government. Mr Jagjivan Ram told the House that as a result of the amendments accepted by the House, the ordinary shareholders would get much more than what they could have expected in the share market. They were much better placed in the compensation scheme, he said, than they could be in the companies themselves if the companies were to continue.

Explaining the importance of the measure, Mr Jagjivan Ram warned the House that on its failure or success depended to a great extent the future economic pattern of the country. “It should be the endeavor of all,” he added, “who want to change the present economic set. up in the country, which no doubt has to a very great extent outlived its utility, to co-operate sincerely in making the undertaking a success.”

NEW CLAUSE

According to the amendment accepted by the House, Clause 28 (relating to the winding up of an existing company whose undertaking has been acquired) has been amended so as to provide that on the application of the company itself or of a majority of shareholders representing three-fourths in value of its ordinary shares, the Central Government may order that it be wound up voluntarily.

A new clause has also been added which vests the Government with the authority to direct in what proportion the assets or compensation should be distributed among the different classes of shareholders, ordinary, preference and other, notwithstanding any provisions in the Companies Act, Memorandum of Association etc. The proportion is to be settled after taking into consideration all the relevant factors.