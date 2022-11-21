HT This Day: November 23, 1963 -- Pinto, Daulet Singh, 3 other senior officers die in copter crash

The nation suffered a grievous loss today when a helicopter carrying four top-ranking Army officers and one top-ranking IAF commander crashed at about 12 noon in Poonch killing all five and the pilot.

The Army officers were: Lt.-Gen. Daulet Singh, GOC-in-C, Western Command, Lt.-Gen. Bikram Singh, Corps Commander, Western Command, Maj.-Gen. N. K. D. Nanavati, commander of an infantry division in Jammu and Kashmir, and Brig. S. R. Uberoi, commander of an infantry brigade in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Air Force lost one of its outstanding officers in Air Vice-Marshal E. W. Pinto, Air Officer Commanding, Western Air Command.

The helicopter was piloted by Fl. Lt. S. S. Sodhi.

There were no survivors and the cause of the accident is being investigated. According to unconfirmed reports, soon after take-off the rotor of the helicopter got entangled in a telephone cable and crashed.

Details of the tragedy are still lacking, but it was stated in Delhi that the crash occurred at Gulpur, two miles and a half on the Indian side of the ceasefire line in the Poonch area.

The body of Lt.-Gen. Bikram Singh was flown to Jammu where a large number of people placed floral wreaths. The cremation will take place tomorrow morning at Jammu.

The bodies of the other officers were brought to Palam by an IAF Dakota in the evening.

Four officers will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat at 11-30 a.m. tomorrow. “ The procession will start from the Cantonment hospital at 10 a.m. The assembly point will be near Red Fort (11 a.m.) ‘ From there it will go direct to the ghat.

The funeral of Air Vice-Marshal Pinto will take place in the afternoon.

The Defence Ministry said in an announcement that the officers were on an inspection tour of the Poonch area in an IAF helicopter (French-made Alouette).

They had assembled at Poonch barely two hours before they met with the accident.

Parliament tribute

In the two Houses of Parliament. Defence Minister Chavan paid handsome tributes to the distinguished officers after which the House adjourned for the day as a mark of respect.

Mr Chavan said: “In the death of these officers, our defence forces have lost very distinguished, able and prominent leaders.”

Mr Chavan reminded the members of the fine campaign in Ladakh under the able command of Lt.-Gen. Bikram Singh and the excellent work done by Air Vice Marshal Pinto in the recent air exercises.

Air Vice-Marshal Pinto, Mr Chavan said. was one of the ablest IAF officers.

The loss of these top-ranking officers. Mr Chavan said, was a severe blow to the military lead* ership and to the military officers’ cadre.

The Deputy Speaker, Mr S. V. Krishnamoorthy Rao, expressed the regret of the House and said India had lost these officers when they were needed most.

The Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Mrs Violet Alva. said every member of the House associated sympathies to the bereaved families of these officers who offered their lives in the defence of the country.

Prime Minister Nehru, addressing a religious congregation this evening, said that in the death of the five officers, the country had suffered a great loss.

Gloom in Delhi

He said the tragic news had come from the forward areas.

“It is sad and painful,” he said.

Mr Chavan called on Mrs Pinto in the evening to convey his condolences, He also made personal calls on the family members present here of the other officers.

Mrs Daulet Singh arrived here tonight from Ambala.

The tragedy was the subject of sad conversation all over Delhi and gloom spread in the lobbies of Parliament as the gravity of the loss was realized.

A large number of mourning officers and men received the bodies at Palam.

A deathly silence descended on the airport runway and the sun had set when the plane touched down at 6 p.m. Lines of officers and men stood to attention and gave the salute as the bodies were brought out.

Among those present were: Defence Secretary P. V. R. Rao, Air Marshal A. M. Engineer, representatives of the Army and Navy, Chief of Staff army and air attaches of some foreign missions and top senior officers stationed in Delhi. Mrs Engineer and the wives of several other officers were also present.

Some officers wept. First, the body of Lt.-Gen. Dau. let Singh, draped in the national flag with his cap placed on it, was taken out. Wreaths on behalf of the President, Defence Minister, the Services and various units were placed on the bier which was carried to waiting ampulance trucks by pall-bearers drawn irom the Rajputana Rifles. The bodies of Air Vice-Marshal Pinto, Maj.-Gen. Nanavati, Brig. Uberoi and FL-Lt Sodhi were then taken out in that order and carried to the trucks after wreaths had been placed on them. The bodies were taken in a procession to the military hospital where they will be kept for the night. All along the route from the airport, jawans and airmen stood on both sides of the road with reversed arms. Soman’s message Admiral Soman, Chief of the Naval Staff, has sent condolence messages to both the Army and Air Headquarters. In identical messages, he said it was with the deepest regret that the Indian Navy had learnt of the grave loss the Army and the Air Force had suffered in the sad death of so many high-ranking officers in the helicopter crash. The heart-felt sympathies of the entire Service went out to all ranks in the Army and the Air Force. “To me their passing away means the loss of esteemed and personal friends,” Admiral Soman said. Visit, party cancelled Mr Chavan has cancelled his visit to Chandigarh tomorrow to inaugurate a cable factory. A party this evening by the Vice-Chief of the Air Force, Air Vice-Marshal Arjun Singh. for presenting mementos to the air forces of the U.S., the U K. and Australia, for their participation in the just concluded joint air exercises was cancelled. Poonch was plunged in grief. Many people were at the Poonch airport, from where the bodies were flown to Delhi and Jammu, to pay their homage to the deceased officers. the Jges. when they saw All functions in Srinagar were cancelled. Government offices in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed tomorrow. Kashmir Premier Shamsuddin has sent messages to the President, the Prime Minister and the Detence Minister condoling the death of the officers. In Simla, the office of the Western Command remained closed.