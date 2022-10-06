HT This Day: October 7, 1969 -- Ban on hook political, says Mulk Raj Anand

I am incapable of insulting the Sikh religion. My mother was a Sikh.” said Dr Mulk Raj Anand, the well-known author, commenting on the Panjab Government’s order banning his book Across the Black Waters.

Published in 1940, the book is the second of a trilogy on a Sikh boy, Lalu. The first volume, The Village (1938) was banned last year in Punjab. There is no restriction yet on the sale of the third. The Sword and the Sickle (1942).

Dr Anand’s reaction to the ban is the same as on the previous occasion. “I contested the Government’s decision and asked for a panel of three established writers of Punjab. If they thought my book was objectionable, let the Government ban the book, and I would not mind at all.”

He continued: ‘’How can I cast aspersions on any religion when I strongly believe in the freedom of worship? The two religions for which I have the greatest respect are Sikhism and Buddhism.”

Hero rebels

The trilogy is on three stages of development in Lalu’s life the first ending with the suicide of Lalu’s sepoy-friend, the second when he decides to take part actively in revolution after returning to the village from the battlefront, and the last, when he realises that revolution is a fight for self-control, for becoming detached from one’s own desires and vanities.

An angry young man, Lalu. the peasant boy, rebels against elders, comments ironically on religious beliefs and even cuts his hair against the tenets of his religion. All this was considered blasphemy and The Village was banned.

“Now what wrong has Across the Black Waters done? I don’t even remember the details. I had written the book 29 years ago. I had never heard of any objection to the books except last year when The Village was banned.”

Dr Anand is certain that politicians in Punjab who wanted the books banned have not read them.

“Let Chief Minister Gurnam Singh read the whole of Across the Black Waters and find out if I wanted to mock the Sikh religion.”

Dr Anand maintained that the banning of the two books was a kind of showdown by the Akalis in their struggle against the Jan Sangh. After all. it was for nothing that the books had been translated in so many languages. the first volume in 42 languages, the second and third in 11.

“The books have been valued, I think. for death. The writer must have freedom of expression, which they now want to deny.” Dr Anand asserted. “I don’t write unless it comes from my heart. In the thirties I wrote The Untouchable after I lived in Sabarmati Ashram I destroyed the first draft when I found it was the intellectual in me writing the book.”

“How can they think that I wanted to hurt Sikh sentiments.” he asked. “Unfortunately this is the age of propaganda and sensationalism. A true novelist is not a propagandist. I feel sorry when I find present day writers denouncing their predecessors including Tagore. as “bogus” or Mr Nirad C. Chaudhuri saying he hates Indians.”