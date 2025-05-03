A war-like situation is developing on the Kutch-Sind border following massive attacks by Pakistan army regulars on four Indian border posts spread over a length of more than 50 miles - the Sardar Post, Vigokot, an unnamed place 30 miles east of Kanjarkot and Chadbet. HT Archives: India thwarts Pak attack as tensions simmer at border

The attacks, launched this morning, were preceded by intensified Pakistani shelling of Indian positions last night. The fiercest battle of the day, according to official reports, was fought at an unnamed place in the Rann of Kutch marked on the map as Point 84-about 30 miles east of Kanjarkot.

Pakistanis attacked the post in brigade strength of about 3,500 troops and tanks. Reports reaching New Delhi this evening said three Pakistani tanks were destroyed by jawans defending the post. The post at Point 84 is about six miles inside Indian territory.

According to reports received late tonight, fighting was still going on at the point 30 miles east of Kanjarkot. The Indian Army was moving reinforcements to the area.

It’s undeclared war

The Pakistani attack, described by an official spokesman as nearly an undeclared war, came unexpectedly during negotiations between India and Pakistan for ceasefire arrangements and talks over the tension in the Kanjarkot area following its forcible occupation by Pakistan in January.

The latest in the chain of diplomatic talks was a meeting today between Pakistan High Commissioner Arshad Hussain and Foreign Secretary C. S. Jha. The Pakistani envoy was told that India considered a retrograde step the Pakistan Government’s move to go back on the proposal for “immediate” ceasefire Rawalpindi had itself made about a week ago.

Rejecting the fresh set of proposals which included one for withdrawal of Indian forces from its own territory. Mr Jha told the Pakistani envoy that steps should be taken to implement Pakistan’s earlier proposal which India had accepted.

As reports of the massive Pakistani attacks came in, the External Affairs Ministry instructed its missions in London, Washington and the capitals of other friendly powers to apprise these governments of the premeditated and well-planned warlike operations launched by Pakistan.

The Minister-Counsellor of the U.S. Embassy, Mr Joseph N. Greene, had a discussion on the day’s developments with Mr Jha this afternoon.

Reporting the Pakistani attacks, the official spokesman told newsmen that “there is reason to apprehend that Pakistan might indulge in similar adventures elsewhere on the long Indo-Pakistan border. But we are taking all necessary precautionary measures.”

Tidal waves

The spokesman said the attacks launched from this morning were unparalleled even in the long history of Pakistan’s provocative actions on different sectors of the border. The size and intensity of these attacks clearly showed the long preparations behind them.

Indian army personnel took over guard duty of the Kanjarkot area on April 10 after Pakistani army regulars attacked the police posts at Sardar and Vigokot on April 9. At that time the Pakistanis attacked the posts in two-battalion strength. But tanks and armoured units were thrown into the battle for the first time today for the onslaught on the post at Point 84.

The terrain in the area gives Pakistan some advantages. Pakistani territory north of the Kutch-Sind border is on high ground and is not affected by tidal waters. The Pakistani side of the border is well served by road and rail.

The Kutch area, for a stretch of more than 40 miles, both in length and in width is covered by water for nearly six months in the year beginning from the midd1e of May. The nearest railhead from the border is about 70 miles away. Sand and swamp have also prevented permanent habitations.

The border between Kutch and Sind was never a subject of dispute between India and Pakistan until Pakistan created one by establishing two standing posts in what was hitherto well-understood to be Indian territory. The boundary runs along the pre-partition border between the princely state of Kutch and the former British province of Sind. All pre-partition maps have marked the border correctly.

The question of demarcation on the border on the ground was taken up during the Indo-Pakistan ministerial level talks in 1960. The work was subsequently to be carried on by the Surveyors General of the two countries, but could not proceed for lack of earnestness on Pakistan’s part.

After Pakistan occupied the Kanjarkot area and advanced claims on the territory. India made repeated efforts to settle the question by opening talks. But the latest Pakistani claim, which a Government spokesman said was reminiscent of the Chinese tactics of 1959, characterizes as “disputed territory” a big slice of Kutch up to what Rawalpindi described as the 24th Parallel.

The hitherto undisclosed claim was put forward for the first time yesterday when the Pakistan High Commissioner met the Foreign Secretary to explain his Government’s fresh set of conditions for cease-fire and talks. The elucidations given by the envoy also made it clear that the Kanjarkot area now under Pakistan’s occupation was not a disputed territory, according to his Government.

The proposal for withdrawal of forces by “both sides” from the so-called disputed territory thus amounted to a peremptory demand on India to withdraw its forces from Indian territory south of Kaniarkot and north of what Rawalpindi calls the 24th Parallel.

Two killed

Two constables of the State police of Gujarat were killed and four others sustained minor injuries when Pakistan troops mounted their artillery attack on Chad island, 25 miles from the Kutch border.

Today’s Pakistani shells were described as the heaviest so far.

The sources said 85 shells, each weighing 25 lb. and having a firing range of 7 miles were fired yesterday.

Pakistani troops have used shells of American manufacture. This is for the second time that American arms and ammunition has been noticed since the Pakistani army attack of April 9.

The Indian side fired back, it is understood. The bodies of the two servicemen killed were removed to Bhuj last evening and were cremated with full honours.