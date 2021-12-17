HT This Day: Dec 17, 2002: Mumbai’s Taj Mahal turns 100

It was on this day a century ago, that Bombay’s Taj Mahal Hotel first opened its doors. It has since gone on to give its name to India’s largest hotel chain and has often appeared on lists of the world’s best hotels. And as it completes its centenary, it is probably the oldest luxury hotel in India to still be operational under the original owners.

The Taj is, of course, Tata-owned and traditionally the profits that the Tatas make from the hotel have always gone to charity. The benevolence is not surprising considering that the hotel was never built for commercial reasons.

According to legend, Sir Jamsetji Tata went to visit an English friend at the Yacht Club, then Bombay’s classiest place to stay. But the Club had a ‘whites only’ policy and Jamsetji, despite his knighthood, was barred from entering its premises.

Furious, he vowed to build a hotel next to the club that would be so grand that nobody would even look at the Yacht Club again. And so, he built the Taj.

These days the Yacht Club is a rather pale shadow of its former self while the Taj has grown to expand a new skyscraper wing. So Jamsetji did get his revenge.

Unfortunately there is no official corroboration for this story but it is so delightful, that people believe it anyway.

But then many legends surround the Taj. There is the false story that the hotel was designed by a French architect who sent his plans by post. The contractors got it wrong and built the hotel back to front. When the architect finally made it to India, the story goes; he was so heartbroken that he threw himself off the roof of the Taj to a tragic death.

In fact the original plans for the Taj have been located and they show that it was designed by a Bombay firm. The Swadeshi spirit was maintained in the sign that the hotel placed outside its door (in response to apartheid) ‘No Dogs and South Africans allowed’.

The Taj plans a year of celebrations. There will be parties, events, exhibitions and two books, one on the Taj and the other on the group. It promises a centenary to remember.