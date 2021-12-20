HT THIS DAY: Dec 21, 1949 - Atomic Big Six Meet Behind Closed Doors

Gen. Romulo, President of the U.N. Gen Assembly, today called the atomic ‘big six” to give first priority to studying ways of reaching an interim agreement on banning atomic bomb production.

Gen. Romulo presented several suggestions to Gen. McNaughton (chairman) when representatives of Britain, China, France, Russia, the U.S.A. and Canada met for the first time today to “explore all avenues and examine concrete suggestions” in an effort to reach agreement on atomic control as decided by the General Assembly at its last session.

Gen. Romulo, in a letter to Gen. McNaughton, said: “I do not feel it I advisable for me to present any precise plan at this time.”

He recalled that he had previously outlined the following three possible paths for exploration:

(1) A short-term “armistice” accompanied by an inspection system.

(2) An interim prohibition on use of atomic weapons, with adequate safeguards.

(3) Further compromise between the majority and the minority plans for atomic energy control.

Gen. Romulo said he still believed “all these approaches should be seriously pursued.”

But his further suggestion concerning priority for a world ban on atomic bomb production was prompted by the “frightening rate” of the atomic armaments race.

In a communique after their meeting the six Powers said it had been agreed in accordance with the General Assembly’s resolution that member States would be kept informed of the progress of their discussions.

Periodic reports would, therefore, be issued, including summary records of the meetings, “whenever it is deemed appropriate to do so.”

The ‘communique’ said that the practice of meeting behind closed door had been found beneficial and would be continued.

The six Powers after their brief sitting adjourned until January 19.

In addition to Gen. Romulo’s new appeal they also had before them a letter from Mr B. N. Rau, who proposed during the Assembly’s session that the problem of control be tackled by the International Law Commission. The Indian delegate’s letter was not made public immediately.