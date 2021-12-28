Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: Dec 29, 2005 - Terror in Bangalore
india news

HT This Day: Dec 29, 2005 - Terror in Bangalore

Bangalore Police Commissioner Ajai Kumar Singh said: “According to witnesses, one of the attackers came out of the car and started firing at random. The attackers escaped from soon after the incident.”
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on December 29, 2005. (HT Archive)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:55 PM IST
ByB.R. Srikanth, Bangalore

Suspected terrorists barged into an auditorium, where some of the country’s best brains had gathered for an international conference, and opened indiscriminate fire on the delegates, killing retired IIT Delhi Professor M.C. Puri on the spot.

Among the injured are two more professors from Delhi -- Dr Sangeetha and Dr Sonia. Puri, an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics who had won several awards for his work on the subject, had gone to Bangalore to attend the conference.

Dr Sonia has been rushed for treatment of an eye injury. “She’s in a complete state of shock and cannot speak about the incident,” a senior scientist from Indian Institute of Science (IISC) said. Prof Venkatesh, Prof Vijay Chandru, Prof Pankaj Gupta of the IISC were also injured.

The police said around 7.30 p.m., a white Ambassador reached the JN Tata auditorium on the IISC campus, the venue for a conference on “Operations Research Applications in Infrastructure Development”. DGP B.S. Sial said two men jumped out of the car and lobbed grenades at the auditorium. While one hit the target, the other hit a tree. A minute later, the duo entered the conference hall and started firing from automatic rifles on the unsuspecting scientists.

RELATED STORIES

Bangalore Police Commissioner Ajai Kumar Singh said: “According to witnesses, one of the attackers came out of the car and started firing at random. The attackers escaped from soon after the incident.”

“We have sounded a red alert in the city and sealed all the exit points to nab the culprits. It is too early to say whether this is a terror attack or targetted attack,” he said. That attack coincides with the arrival of gangster Abu Salem in the city for a series of tests.

The police found three magazines (of automatic weapon) and a grenade at the spot.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP