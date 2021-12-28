HT This Day: Dec 29, 2005 - Terror in Bangalore

Suspected terrorists barged into an auditorium, where some of the country’s best brains had gathered for an international conference, and opened indiscriminate fire on the delegates, killing retired IIT Delhi Professor M.C. Puri on the spot.

Among the injured are two more professors from Delhi -- Dr Sangeetha and Dr Sonia. Puri, an Emeritus Professor of Mathematics who had won several awards for his work on the subject, had gone to Bangalore to attend the conference.

Dr Sonia has been rushed for treatment of an eye injury. “She’s in a complete state of shock and cannot speak about the incident,” a senior scientist from Indian Institute of Science (IISC) said. Prof Venkatesh, Prof Vijay Chandru, Prof Pankaj Gupta of the IISC were also injured.

The police said around 7.30 p.m., a white Ambassador reached the JN Tata auditorium on the IISC campus, the venue for a conference on “Operations Research Applications in Infrastructure Development”. DGP B.S. Sial said two men jumped out of the car and lobbed grenades at the auditorium. While one hit the target, the other hit a tree. A minute later, the duo entered the conference hall and started firing from automatic rifles on the unsuspecting scientists.

Bangalore Police Commissioner Ajai Kumar Singh said: “According to witnesses, one of the attackers came out of the car and started firing at random. The attackers escaped from soon after the incident.”

“We have sounded a red alert in the city and sealed all the exit points to nab the culprits. It is too early to say whether this is a terror attack or targetted attack,” he said. That attack coincides with the arrival of gangster Abu Salem in the city for a series of tests.

The police found three magazines (of automatic weapon) and a grenade at the spot.