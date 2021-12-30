HT This Day: Dec 31, 1949 - India accords recognition to Peking government

India today accorded recognition to the People’s Republic of China, thus becoming the first Commonwealth country to express willingness to establish diplomatic relations with the Communist regime.

Almost simultaneously, with characteristic Confucian calm and naivete, came an announcement on behalf of the Foreign Minister of the Kuomintang Government, now torn from Chinese mainland and functioning from Formosa, that the Nationalist Chinese Government were recalling its diplomatic mission from India.

While India has yet taken no decision on the choice of the person to be sent to Peking as Ambassador, mutual exchange of diplomatic representatives will take place before long.

By recognizing Mao Tse-tung’s regime in China, India has kept in view the realities of the situation. The Communist Government had completely replaced the Kuomintang on the Chinese mainland. India by recognizing this historic fact is maintaining the continuity of friendly relations and good neighbourliness with the great Chinese people with whom the people of this country have had centuries-old ties.

A communique issued by the External Affairs Ministry announcing the decision says:

“In October last, the Government of India received a communication from the Foreign Minister to the Government of the People’s Republic of China, expressing their desire to enter into diplomatic relations with India on the basis of the principles of equality, mutual interests and mutual respect for sovereign and territorial rights.

“Having considered this communication and taken note of subsequent developments, the Government of India have intimated to the new Government of China their willingness to establish diplomatic relations with them.

The 55-year-old philosopher-historian diplomat from Chiang Kai-shek’s China, Dr Lo, Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps in the capital, in a statement declared that “the unfortunate consequences of the recognition by India of the Chinese Communist regime will be borne out by history.”

“What my Government and people are fighting for is the common case of freedom and democracy,” the Chinese Ambassador emphasized.

He added: “About two years and eight months ago I came to India with the fervent hope of my Government and my people to witness, to hasten and to symbolize the early realization of the Indian independence. In this respect my mission is fulfilled. I am happy that India is now free and independent. On the eve of my departure I wish to leave my best wishes and kindest regards to the people of India.”

This week Dr Lo has had a number of social parties, with friends as well as with Government representatives. He lunched with the Prime Minister I yesterday and with the Governor General on Wednesday.

P.T.I. adds: When the new Chinese Government approached the Government of India, nearly three months ago, for their recognition as the legal Government of China and for the establishment of diplomatic relations, the basis suggested by them was “principles of equality, mutual interests and mutual respect of sovereign and territorial rights.” India, it is understood, considered this basis broad enough and did not, therefore, ask for any undertakings or assurances from the new r6gime before according recognition to it.

The Chinese Ambassador in New Delhi was, it is understood, given ample notice of India’s decision to enable him to have consultations with his Government. The future plans of Dr Lo are not yet known.

Meanwhile, no authoritative indication is available regarding India’s probable attitude towards the Soviet Union’s move at Lake Success challenging the representative character of Dr T. S. Tsiang, Kuomintang’s nominee on the Security Council. Dr Tsiang is due to occupy the chair in the Council for a month from January 1 when the Kashmir issue may come up before the Council.

According to informed quarters here India is not likely to take any positive stand at present in relation to the Soviet move. The question, however, is understood to be engaging the attention of India’s representatives at Lake Success.