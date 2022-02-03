HT This Day: Feb 06, 1971 -- Americans reach moon again

Houston Space Centre -Astronauts Alan B. Shepard Jr. and Edgar D. Mitchell, ghostly figures in an alien world, walked on the surface of the moon today, after a bull’s-eye landing that came within minutes of being cancelled by false computer signals.

Shepard’s footprint was recorded at 8:24 p.m. (IST) nearly five hours after he and Mitchell rode their landing craft Antares to a touchdown in the rubble-strewn Fra Mauro highlahds. Shepard described the soil as very soft.

Shepard said, “It’s a very impressive sight,” as he moved over towards a crater. He said, “It looks as it we’ll have a good trial up to cone,” the target of exploration by Shepard and Mitchell during their moon walk.

Mitchell began picking up two to four pounds of soil-called “emergency samples.” They were placed aboard the spacecraft right away in order to have some moon soil in the event of the need for a quick take-off.

Shepard said he could see the reason why “we have a tilt” in the Antares. “We landed on a slope,” he added. He said the landing gear struts appeared to be about evenly depressed in the lunar soil.

The surface where the forward footpad landed was extremely soft, he reported, as a matter of fact. It is in a small depression.”

Shepard said the soil was so soft it came up to the top of the footpad of Antares.

Shepard and Mitchell devoted their first moon walk to set up a nuclear-powered science station.

The experiments, to a large extent, duplicated those performed by Apollo-12 astronauts.

Mission Control gave Antares, a new nickname after it landed on the moon today.

Control called the craft Scorpio in one brief radio exchange.

Antares is the brightest star in that constellation.

Shepard showed his coolness in bringing Antares down.

Space officials say he had a heartbeat rate in the 80s during the descent.

Normal is 72 beats per minute.

The lunar module can register only one astronaut’s heartbeat at a time, so there are no figures for Edgar Mitchell during descent.

Shepard and Mitchell continued to run behind scheduled as they prepared for their first moon walk.

Mitchell said, “We’re only 20 minutes late now.” Communication difficulties cropped up in the portable life supporting suit which the astronauts must wear during the moon walk.

Mission Control had been conferring with Shepard and Mitchell on various actions they should take to try to remedy the situation.

After a half-hour of relaying switches, the problem with Shepard’s suit system cleared up and the astronauts prepared for descent to the surface. The computer problem was a false signal. If it occurred during the descent to the moon, it would have led the lunar module’s guidance computer to order engine firings that would have taken the craft away from the moon and aborted the landing.

Mission Control came up with a solution in which the computer was told to ignore the false readings. This meant Shepard and Mitchell had to work furiously, right up to the moment they started down towards the surface, to programme the changes sent from earth.

Jerry Griffin, a flight controller, told newsmen after the landing, it was not so easy to get us down to the surface because of this problem. We cranked up a solution which is truly astounding. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology experts pitched in, and in four hours did a fantastic job of getting us around a very serious problem.”

Griffin said the solution was found with only 10 minutes to spare.

The abort would have directed them back up towards the command ship, the Kitty Hawk, in which Stuart A Roosa rode in lonely orbit waiting for the return of his fellow-crewmen, due back on Saturday.

“That was really great work on the abort problem.” Mitchell told Mission Control after the landing.

“That really saved the mission,” Shepard agreed.

The scene that greeted them was the shadowed effect of dawn on the moon. The sun’s rays slanted in from the west, painting long black shadows of the hills and rocks that rose as high as 2,440 meters above the landing site.

As Shepard made a pin-point landing, loud cheers broke out in the main control room at the Space Centre, adds AFP.

The 33 1/3 hours Shepard and Mitchell are to spend on the moon win be a new record.

Fra Mauro region

The Fra Mauro region is of interest to scientists for two main reasons: this will be the first time that a mountain area, as opposed to a “sea” area, has been studied, and the rocks, some as big as automobiles, are thought to be among the oldest in the solar system.

The spacemen will use a trolley to carry their instruments and bring-in their rocks and dust.

Scientists also want to check whether there is water under the moon’s surface. The astronauts will explode 21 cartridges and set off a small mortar that will launch four grenades over different distances under remote radio control from Houston.

Apollo-14 is due back on the earth at 2-33 a.m. IST on Wednesday, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean south of Pago-Pago.

The astronauts were 14,000 meters over the lunar surface and travelling at 6,010 km an hour when their descent engine started its breaking burn.

Stuart A Roosa, alone in the command module 87 km overhead, tried to watch the lander Antares arc downward, ready to come to his companions’ rescue if they encountered trouble before landing.

“It is a beautiful day to land at Fra Maura,” Shepard said two minutes before the engine firing.

Shepard counted down: “three-two-one” and Antares was on its way.

Shepard was at the controls as Antares slowed in its forward motion and dropped downward. Mitchell, standing beside him, read altitude and speed.

There was excitement in the astronauts’ voices, but they read off instrument readings clearly.

Command ship

The Apollo- 14 command ship Kitty Hawk has moved out of its elliptical orbit around the moon.

Stuart Roosa reported a rocket burn was on time to put his spacecraft in an almost circular orbit.

Shepard and Mitchell cast off from Kitty Hawk at 10-20 a.m. (lST) during Apollo-14’s 12th orbit of the moon.

A dish antenna at Goldstone, California, will pick up the telecast from the moon and transmit the signals to the Space Centre here for relay throughout the rest of the world by communications satellites.

Should the Goldstone antenna fail, dish antennas in Spain and Australia are standing by, officials said.