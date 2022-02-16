HT This Day: Feb 17, 1968 -- Beatles slip through to Guru

Two of the Beatles, the sitar fan George Harrison and group intellectual John Lennon arrived here this afternoon to pursue their studies at Mahesh Yogi’s Academy of Meditation.

According to local people, who saw the three-car caravan come in at about 3 p.m. all four of the Beatles had come. But the ashram people said only two of them had arrived.

Lennon and Harrison, who were accompanied by their wives, were not seen around the ashram until late in the evening. An ashram spokesman said they were resting. They were due to meet the Maharshi about 11 p.m.

They are to spend long hours in meditation before they can go back as teachers of transcendental meditation.

There is a flurry here in Lachman Jhula, and all the people have already heard of the Beatles’ arrival. Some people were carrying magazines with the Beatles’ pictures. Even a policeman asked this correspondent if he had met them.

Roaring river

On the five-acre ashram estate, workmen warmed their hands at numerous bonfires while the Maharshi lectured. In the Satsang Hall all was silent around except for the roar of the rushing Ganga. The moon was up. People talked in whispers, so as not to disturb the inmates.

This morning they landed at Palam straight from their homeland-George Harrison and John Lennon along with their wives--Patti and Cynthia-on their way to Rishikesh.

There were not many to receive them, not those screaming teenage Beatle fans anyway, as the Quantas Boeing touched down. Tired of publicity, they had kept their visit a secret. It worked too, for most of the city’s Press, except for some TV cameraman and a foreign correspondent, was not there.

At the airport, the mop-haired Beatles and their party-a Daily Mirror correspondent had found it out and come with them-wore , put into two waiting cars and whisked away to Rishikesh, a five-hour journey by road. A person sent by Mahesh Yogi was there to escort them.

The TV star, Mia Farrow, who came to receive her brother John Farrow, who landed 15 minutes earlier by an Air India plane, waited on to receive the Beatles. The whole thing was over within 20 minutes. The Beatles went through the customs just like others in a typical businesslike fashion. The customs inspector hardly recognized them. As George, 24, stood before the customs counter, somebody asked where they were going. “We are going straight up there,” he said in his typical Liverpool accent. The Beatles were not in their usual colourful uniform. John, 26. had a white sweater on and wore beads. George wore a cor duroy Jacket over a striped shirt. Their wives wore long dresses and boots. An unidentified girl was with the Beatles.

First to know

The reporter of a foreign news agency was the first newsman to know of their arrival. An early morning telex message from London woke him up, and made him scurry to the airport.

The airlines by which they came received a signal from London. This read: “Mr and Mrs Odell, managing director of Apple Film Company, and Mr and Mrs Davis, managing director of Apple Music Company, are arriving.” It was later explained that whenever they received such signals it meant that the passengers were “commercially important people.”

he Beatles obviously changed their names. The Beatles were expected in November, but they postponed their visit on Mahesh Yogi’s advice. They are expected to stay at Rishikesh for two months.

