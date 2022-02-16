HT This Day: Feb 20, 1958 -- Govt. To proceed against officers

THE Government’s decision to initiate “ appropriate proceedings “ against the officers responsible for putting through the Mundhra deal was announced by Mr Nehru in the Lok Sabha today. He said they would be given an opportunity to defend themselves.

The decision to proceed against the concerned officers seemed to have emerged from a meeting of the Cabinet earlier. It was embodied in a resolution which the House discussed for six hours against the setting of scores of amendments, one of which demanded the resignation of the Cabinet.

The resolution, moved by Mr Nehru, recorded the Government’s acceptance of the Commission’s findings that the transaction resulting in the purchase of Mundhra shares was not entered into in accordance with business principles and was also improper on several grounds.

It was clear from the resolution and the explanatory remarks of the Prime Minister that the Government was undecided about adoption of the seven principles propounded in the Chagla report It is proposed to examine them carefully. In other words it is, in effect, only that part of the Report which has not been accepted so far.

The Commission’s findings would be the basis of the proposed action against officers. Although no indication was given of what form it would take, Mr Nehru said an attempt would be made to elicit further information as all the facts to enable the Government to come to proper conclusions had not come to light.

The Prime Minister confessed the inquiry had been a painful ordeal and spoke of the past two months as an unforgettable experience which “ has made some of us sadder, a little older and perhaps a little wiser.” He said the experience had been purchased at the cost of a valued colleague.

The Prime Minister was at pains to clear the Reserve Bank Governor who had figured in the inquiry in unfavourable light. He paid a tribute to his integrity and ability and later engaged himself in an argument with an Opposition spokesman who insistently reverted to the subject.

He also corrected the impression created by his earlier critical remarks regarding the manner in which the inquiry was conducted. He had meant no reflection on the eminent chairman. He spoke highly of the senior public servants as a class in order to raise the morale of the services.

KRIPALANI’S CRITICISM

Acharya Kripalani chided Mr Nehru for letting himself an in Bombay while the inquiry had been in progress. He said the latter had twice made indiscreet remarks which were construed by the public as an aspersion on the Commission. He said the conduct of the former Finance Minister was indefensible because having known Mr Mundhra rather well be did not think it necessary to intervene when the proposed deal we broached to him first. Mr Krishnamachari was so efficient that he could not acquaint himself with the fact? although nearly three months separated the two questions on the subject which he answered unsatisfactorily in the House.

The preceding Opposition spoke man. Mr S. A. Dange. held the attention for the most sarcastic utterance of the day. The moral of the inquiry in his opinion was the need to expand the public sector.

Speaking for the group of Independents Mr Minoo Masani urged an acceptance of the Chagia Report in toto. He attached considerable importance to the Commission’s seven principles.

From among spokesmen of the Congress Party, Dr Sushila Nayar was critical of the valedictory statement of Mr KrishnamacharL Mr T. N. Singh dwelt on the need for proper management of the national undertaken Mr Patnaik raced a family likeness between the Mundhra deal panel certain past transactions of the Defence Ministry.

Dr Krishnaswamy attributed the L.I.C. disaster to the Government’s failure to give the Corporation a clear-cut policy. For want of such policy the Principal Finance Secretary had acted according to his understanding of the Po-called blue-chip policy.

Mr Morarka made out a case for the retirement of the non-official directors of the Corporation who be held hart failed to discharge their duty. It was the Board of Directors of the L.I.C. which, in his opinion. was primarily answerable for the bad investments.