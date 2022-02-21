HT This Day: Feb 22, 1996 -- Tendulkar fashions India’s triumph

Nothing went wrong for India, while nothing went right for the West Indies. After having batted unimpressively in the evening, the West Indies twice dropped Sachin Tendulkar in the night. It was not difficult to spot the winners thereafter, as Tendulkar slammed a masterly 70 to lead India to a five-wicket victory in a Group-A league day-night match of the Wills World Cup cricket tournament at the Roop Singh Stadium here tonight.

Indian bowlers did a remarkable job when they restricted the West Indies to a modest 173 off their allotted 50 overs on a good batting wicket. Then, Tendulkar made the West Indies pay dearly for letting him off twice early, in his knock. He delighted the 31,000-odd spectators with his rich stroke play, slamming eight boundaries in his 91-ball knock. He was adjudged Man of the Match.

When Tendulkar got out, India required just 49 to win with six wickets and 21.4 overs in hand. That India was not a one-batsman team was proved by Vinod Kambli, who is second to none when it comes to whacking the ball cleanly. He pulled paceman Curtly Ambrose for two boundaries in an over and then took two boundaries off off-spinner Roger Harper in one over.

Kambli looked in fine nick right from the beginning, stroking the ball fluently. When he pulled Ambrose over mid-wicket for his lone six in his unbeaten 33 (48 balls, 4x4s, 1x6), the West Indies’ hopes of bouncing back into the match after having reduced India to 127 for five disappeared. Nayan Mongia admirably played the supporting role, remaining unbeaten with 24 (33 balls. 3x4s). India won with 10.2 overs to spare.

Catches win matches. The West Indies did not deserve to win as they dropped Tendulkar not once, but twice. No team can afford to give lives’ to a batsman who had punitive strokes to reduce any attack to a state of helplessness. It was really difficult to set the field for Tendulkar, who found gaps as and when he pleased. His driving ‘on the up’ was breathtaking.

The West Indies were in a situation where taking wickets was more important than restricting runs. They set an attacking field, keeping just two men in the outfield throughout the innings. Ambrose raised his team’s hopes of defending such a modest total when he bowled Ajay Jadeja and Navjot Sidhu to send India reeling at 15 for two in less than five overs.

The West Indies had chances to put pressure on India, but failed to capitalise on them. Shivnarain Chanderpaul failed to hold a low catch at square-leg when Tendulkar flicked paceman Courtney Walsh. He was then on 12. The second one was a ‘sitter’. Tendulkar top-edged when trying to flick Bishop. The ball was in the air for such a long time that wicket-keeper Courtney Browne had enough time to position himself at square-leg. India heaved a sigh of relief when the ball popped out of the wicket-keeper’s gloves.

The West Indies had lost their best chance of defending their total and with it the match. Tins was the turning point of the encounter, for Tendulkar was then on 22 in a total of 55. His dismissal could have put tremendous pressure on the remaining batsmen.

Tendulkar did not offer any chance thereafter. Nor did he stop playing his strokes. He dominated a 79-run stand for the third wicket with skipper Azharuddin, who scored a 32 (59 balls, 4x4s). Tendulkar got out m the 29th over, but not before he had put India in an advantageous position. It required the assistance of third umpire to adjudge him run out. He turned Harper to backward square-leg and went for a single, with Kambli not responding. He tried to regain the crease, but failed to beat Holder’s throw.

The Indian bowlers were seen in better light on a wicket which favoured batsman. Disappointing against debutants Kenya at Cuttack in the previous match, they did not allow two-time champions West Indies to maintain pressure on them.

Medium-pacer Javagal Srinath was instrumental in restricting the West Indies to a modest total. He showed that he had it in him to provide early breakthroughs even on an easy,-paced wicket. He was not only disciplined, but penetrative also. He removed opener Sherwin Campbell and Brian Lara in five deliveries of his incisive opening spell to keep pressure on the West Indies right from the beginning.

After Srinath’s wicket-taking deliveries came two deliveries in the middle overs which deserved to punished, but ended up in fielders’ hands. It was a short ball from Manoj Prabhakar which led to skipper Richie Richardson dismissal. What went wrong was his timing. He pulled it early, and Vinod Kambli judged the skier well at deep square-leg.

Shivanarain Chanderpaul, too, fell to a short delivery, this time from off-spinner Aashish Kapoor. He pulled n to the left of Azharuddin at short mid-wicket, the Indian skipper diving to bring off a brilliant catch. Rolan Holder was bowled cutting leg-spinner Anil Kumble. And, the West Indies had lost five wickets for 99 in less than 27 overs, the last three falling for just eight runs in a space of 12 balls.

After the five top-order batsmen had left for less than 100, Prabhakar and Kumble proved too good for the remaining batsmen. Prabhakar, punished for 18 runs in his first three overs, finished with three for 39 off 10 overs. Kumble continued to be a difficult bowler to get away, taking three wickets for 35 runs. However, it was Srinath who impressed the most, never faltering in line and length.

Wickets fell when runs were expected. The West Indies batting was too unpredictable to test the Indian bowlers. It struggled throughtout the innings. They lost their specialist batsmen even before the slog-overs had begun. There was none in the lower order to step up the run-rate. S

rinath required just three disciplined overs to neutralise the West Indies’ advantage of batting first after winning the toss on a good track. The pitch offered little to bowlers, but Srinath was intelligent enough to rely on line and length. He hardly gave the batsmen a chance to either drive or cut.

Srinath struck in his second over when he dismissed Campbell, who was caught between cut and drive and was bowled off-stump. He got the vital wicket with the fourth delivery of his third over when he removed Lara, caught driving on the up by wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia. The batsman waited for umpire Khizar Hayat’s decision before walking back to the pavilion.

Richardson and Chanderpaul steadied the innings with a 67-run stand for the third wicket. When they looked set for launching an onslaught on the Indian bowling, they lost three quick wickets. The West Indies’ hopes of posting a challenging total receded sharply with the loss of these wickets in a dozen balls.

Richardson was aggressive in the beginning and subdued after the fall of the first two wickets. He was a batsman always in search of runs, on-driving Prabhakar, cutting Srinath and then cover-driving Prabhakar again for three boundaries early in his innings. He curbed his strokes when the need was to consolidate.

The left-handed Chanderpaul did not attempt any big shot in the beginning, playing straight and offering no chance to the Indian bowlers. The most impressive thing was the ease with which he played his strokes. He was harsh on medium pacer Venkatesh Prasad, hitting him for three of his six boundaries. Richardson (47 - 70 balls, 4x4s) and Chanderpaul (38 - 6x4s) did the hard work, but did not stay long enough to put their team in a strong position.

Roger Harper and Courtney Browne were the others to reach double-figures. Harper swung Kapoor over wide long-on for a six and then Otis Gibson lifted Prabbakar for a straight six. But the big shots were too few to put pressure on the Indian bowlers. It was the failure of the top-order batsmen which had severely affected the West Indies chances of scoring more than 200 on a good batting wicket.