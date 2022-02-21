Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT This Day: Feb 24, 1949 -- Cairo Accepts Rhodes Agreement
india news

HT This Day: Feb 24, 1949 -- Cairo Accepts Rhodes Agreement

Jews and Egyptians end their nine-month old strife in Palestine tomorrow by signing the armistice agreement hammered out here in five weeks of hard bargaining, it was officially announced today.
HT This Day: Feb 24, 1949 -- Cairo Accepts Rhodes Agreement
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:07 PM IST
BySpecial Correspondent, Rhodes

Jews and Egyptians end their nine-month old strife in Palestine tomorrow by signing the armistice agreement hammered out here in five weeks of hard bargaining, it was officially announced today.

The prolonged negotiations, guided by the Palestine Mediator, Dr Bunche, ended successfully today when the chief Egyptian delegate returned to Rhodes with Cairo’s acceptance of the agreement. The Jews had already agreed to its terms.

A few hours earlier, Dr Bunche announced that peace talks would begin on Monday between Israel and Transjordan, whose crack Arab Legion remains unbeaten by the Jews.

These new negotiations, due to begin on Friday, were postponed on the initiative of the Jews with Transjordan’s agreement, Dr Bunche stated.

The Israeli-Egyptian armistice will be signed at a formal meeting here tomorrow morning by Dr Walter Eytan and Col Yadin for the Jews and Col Seif-ed-Din and CoL Rahmani for the Egyptians.

RELATED STORIES

By approving the draft agreement Cairo had accepted a disputed clause which would allow the Israelis to keep troops in Beersheba, capital of South Palestine’s Negev desert, an informed source stated.

Col Seif-ed-Din landed just as Dr Bunche’s Chief of Staff, Gen. William Riley, was preparing to fly on a special mission to Beirut, the Lebanese capital. The General was believed to be taking up the question of Lebanese armistice negotiations with the Jews.

The Saudi-Arabian delegate, Saleh Mahmoud, came to Rhodes in the same plane as Col. Seif-ed-Din and was thought to have brought his country’s reply to Dr Bunche’s peace talks invitation.

He later said that the reply had been cabled in advance and was now in Dr Bunche’s possession. The Mediator declined to confirm this.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP