HT This Day: Feb 24, 1949 -- Cairo Accepts Rhodes Agreement

Jews and Egyptians end their nine-month old strife in Palestine tomorrow by signing the armistice agreement hammered out here in five weeks of hard bargaining, it was officially announced today.

The prolonged negotiations, guided by the Palestine Mediator, Dr Bunche, ended successfully today when the chief Egyptian delegate returned to Rhodes with Cairo’s acceptance of the agreement. The Jews had already agreed to its terms.

A few hours earlier, Dr Bunche announced that peace talks would begin on Monday between Israel and Transjordan, whose crack Arab Legion remains unbeaten by the Jews.

These new negotiations, due to begin on Friday, were postponed on the initiative of the Jews with Transjordan’s agreement, Dr Bunche stated.

The Israeli-Egyptian armistice will be signed at a formal meeting here tomorrow morning by Dr Walter Eytan and Col Yadin for the Jews and Col Seif-ed-Din and CoL Rahmani for the Egyptians.

By approving the draft agreement Cairo had accepted a disputed clause which would allow the Israelis to keep troops in Beersheba, capital of South Palestine’s Negev desert, an informed source stated.

Col Seif-ed-Din landed just as Dr Bunche’s Chief of Staff, Gen. William Riley, was preparing to fly on a special mission to Beirut, the Lebanese capital. The General was believed to be taking up the question of Lebanese armistice negotiations with the Jews.

The Saudi-Arabian delegate, Saleh Mahmoud, came to Rhodes in the same plane as Col. Seif-ed-Din and was thought to have brought his country’s reply to Dr Bunche’s peace talks invitation.

He later said that the reply had been cabled in advance and was now in Dr Bunche’s possession. The Mediator declined to confirm this.

