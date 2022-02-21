HT This Day: Feb 25, 2003: Norah Jones takes home 5 Grammys

Norah Jones, 23, a young, jazz-trained Texan, dominated the 45th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night by capturing the marquee categories: best pop vocal album. best female pop vocal performance, album of the year, record of the year and best new artist. Her debut album Come Away With Me got three other awards.

Jones, who is sitar maestro Ravi Shankar’s American-born daughter, seemed surprised that her album had so thoroughly swept an event that many thought would belong to Bruce Springsteen.

“I never, ever thought that the music I made would be considered popular music, so this is amazing,” she said. Don’t Know Why from the album was named song of the year.

“She is an amazing talent.” country singer Faith Hill said of Jones, adding that the newcomer’s CD has been dominating her stereo for weeks. “It’s in my house, it’s in my car, it’s in my truck....’

Other multiple winners included Eminem, Coldplay, India.Arie and Nelly The Grammy board gives awards in 104 categories.

Springsteen tied with the Dixie Chicks for the second most wins, with three each. The show broke with tradition in that it was the first Grammys without a single formal host. Instead, famous faces associated with New York, such as William Dafoe and Ed Bradley, took turns.

Ravi Shankar’s other daughter Anoushka too was nominated for best world album but that Grammy went to Mundo by Ruben Blades.

Jones is the kind of artist Grammy board members love - she’s both talented and unassuming. And she does a neat job of being songwriter, jazz performer and singer.

Jones reacted modestly in an online interview on her official website: “I’ve been lucky I have the fortune of being surrounded by people who don’t want to exploit me, and don’t want to cash in. That’s the fortune a lot of people haven’t had.”

“Her smoky, fabulous voice is so direct,” said Arif Mardin, who produced Come Away With Me. “It’s almost like a laser beam hitting the listener, going through the heart. How it spread like wildfire is incredible.” And Jones has the Grammys to prove it.

AND THE OTHER WINNERS ARE

ROCK ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Rising

Bruce Springsteen

RAP

The Emminem

Eminem

COUNTRY

Home Dixie Chicks

FEMALE ROCK VOCAL

Steve McQueen

Sheryl Crow

FEMALE COUNTRY VOCAL

Cry

Faith Hill

MALE R&S VOCAL

You Don’t have to call

Usher

SPOKEN COMEDY

Robin Williams Live-02

Robin Williams

HARD ROCK

All My Life

Foo Fighters