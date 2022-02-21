HT This Day: Feb 27, 1948 -- Arabs launch ‘convoy war’ on jews

Thousands of armed Arabs throughout Palestine have launched a “convoy war” on Jewish vehicles to strangle Jewish communications and supplies, it was learnt here.

Road mines have been planted on many of the country’s roads to blast and halt the armour plated convoy cars in prepared ambush positions, while the use of mines and mortars is seriously reducing the protection from such armour.

Last night 100 lorries carrying nearly 900 Arabs, arms and equipment, secretly crossed the border into Palestine.

One force coming from Syria split up on reaching the frontier and slipped across while another convoy from Transjordan was believed to have crossed the river Jordan bridges and later to have .kept a rendezvous in the Samarian and Galielan Hills where Arabs are undergoing military training.

Two Arabs were killed and five wounded today when sharp fighting broke out between Jews and Arabs around the Hebrew University and the big Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopys, Jerusalem. Eight Jews were wounded, Jewish sources stated. The police headquarters reported that Jewish gun positions on the roof of the hospital and the university fired at Arab positions in Wadi Jozgn on the slopes of Mount Scopys.

Five houses in the Wadi were damaged by Jewish mortars, it was officially reported. Fighting lasted four hours.

“Premature Accusations”

The Palestine Government, in an official statement today, said the Jewish Agency’s “premature accusations” linking British forces with Sunday’s Ben Yehuda Street explosion, were “entirely unfounded.”

A Government spokesman, referring, to tomorrow’s opening of the inquiry conducted by the Jewish Agency into the explosion said the only authority competent to hold an inquiry was the Palestine Government.

The Government investigation into the affair was not being helped by the lack of co-operation shown by the agency, the spokesman added.