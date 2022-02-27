HT This Day: Feb 28, 1979 -- Two years RI for Sanjay, Shukla

Mr Sanjay Gandhi and Mr V. C. Shukla were today sentenced to two years’ rigourous imprisonment each by Sessions Judge O. N. Vohra on the charge of criminal conspiracy to destroy the film, “Kissa Kursi Kaa.”

They are also fined ₹20.000 and ₹10,000 and in default a further jail term of six and four months respectively.

Soon after the announcement of the orders, counsels for Mr Gandhi and Mr Shukla moved separate applications for bail which was granted by Mr Vohra, who also suspended the sentences till March 26 to enable them to move an appeal in the Delhi High Court.

The Sessions Judge awarded the former Prime Minister’s son and the former information and Broadcasting Minister concurrent sentences ranging from one to two years on seven counts.

In his order, Mr Vohra noted that in deciding the quantum of sentences the fact “that at the time when the crime was committed neither Mr V. C. Shukla nor Mr Sanjay Gandhi had any prior criminal record nor the background factor weighs against them.”

Both Mr Shukla and Mr Gandhi were convicted under Section 120-B read with Sections 400, 435, 411, 414 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code. They were sentenced on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, mischief by fire, dishonest receiving stolen property, destruction of evidence and assisting in the concealment of stolen property.

As soon as Mr Vohra announced the sentences in a packed courtroom, Sanjay Gandhi’s supporters started raising slogans and someone threw a book at the judge’s table.

They were admonished by the judge for not maintaining the dignity of the court. “One should not be sentimental, but face realities.” the judge observed.

He said he was only doing his duty as a judge. Otherwise, “here was someone one would have loved as a son and another like a brother.” As the commotion persisted, he retired to his chamber.

For quite some time supporters surrounded Sanjay Gandhi and Shukla and raised slogans abusing the CBI, the police and public prosecutor Ram Jethmalani.

Special public prosecutor S. B. Jalsinghani and Mr N. K. Singh, the CBI officer who had supervised the investigation of the case, were the particular targets of the Congress workers.

When the policemen, led by senior officers entered the court room, the Congress men became more restive and some of them climbed on to the lawyers’ table in the centre of the room. The table finally gave way under the constant stamping of the rowdy supporters.

A foreign correspondent remarked: “I never saw anything like this in a court of law “It is a riot”

As the Congress men kept up their slogan shouting, Mr Vasant Sathe, MP, stepped in and pleaded with some of the people to go out of the court room.

Sanjay Gandhi and Shukla had to climb over the wooden barricade to go to the judge’s chamber for the ball proceedings.

As the police unsuccessfully tried to control the crowd in the court room, abuses were freely passed and even lawyers were roughed up. When Sanjay Gandhi and Shukla returned from the judge’s chamber on being granted bail, their supporters greeted them with slogans at the loudest.

The two convicts were enlarged on personal bonds of ₹8,000 each and one surety in like amount till March 26 to enable them to go in appeal to the High Court.

They had yesterday been convicted by the Sessions court on charges which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under the Indian Penal Code.

In his two-page order, Mr Vohra said the accused had agreed to commit the offences of criminal breach of trust and destruction by fire so that the judges of the Supreme Court might not see the film.

The judge ordered: “Opportunity for addressing on the point of quantum of sentence was afforded to the accused found guilty but they left the matter to the discretion of the Court. Mr S. B. Jaisinghani, learned Special Public Prosecutor, simply stated that all the facts and circumstances may be kept in view while determining the sentence.

“As observed in Santa Singh Vs. State of Punjab (AIR 1976 Supreme Court 2386), a proper sentence is the amalgam of many factors such as the nature of the offence, the circumstance--extenuating or aggravating of the offence, the prior criminal record, the age and background of the offender etc. The criminal breach of trust and mischief were committed in respect of property of considerable value and I am not prepared to take the view that being forfeited film material-it was meant for ultimate destruction and had little commercial value.

“Mr Amrit Nahata had valuable interest which was, of course, contingent on his success in the proceedings which he had taken and further proceedings which he could take. The accused found guilty agreed to commit the offences of criminal breach of trust and destruction by fire so that the Hon’ble Judges of the Supreme Court may not see the film and may not grant the relief that was sought. They stood in the way of administration of justice and actually thwarted the Judicial process. It is on aggravating circumstance. The destruction of the film material by file resulted in making the property irretrievable. This, too, adds to the gravity of the crime.

“On the other hand it must be said that at the time when the crime was committed neither Mr V. C. Shukla nor Mr Sanjay Gandhi had any prior criminal record nor the background factor weighs against them.”

By keeping these circumstances as well as all others which have bearing on the point, I would determine the quantum of sentence as under:

For Shrl V. C. Shukla:

Under Section 120-B read with Sections 400 435. 411 414 and 201 IPC.:

RI for 2 years.

Under Section 400 IPC as regards the negative and other film material of film Kissa Kursi Kaa:

RI for 2 years and fine of ₹20,000 and in case of default of payment, further RI for 6 months.

Under Section 400 IPC as regards the positive print of film Kissa Kursi Kaa:

RI for 2 years and fine of Re 5,000 and in case of default of payment further RI for 3 months.

Under Section 411 read with Section 100 IPC:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 414 read with Seetion 100 HC:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 201 read with Section 109 IPC:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 435 read with Section 109 IPC:

RI for 1 year and 6 months.

For Shri Sanjay Gandhi:

Under Section 120-B read with Sections 409, 435, 411 414 and 201 IPC:

RI for 2 years

Under Section 435 IPC:

RI for 1 year and 6 months and fine in the sum of ₹10,000 and in case of default of payment further RI for 4 months.

Under Section 411 IPC:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 414 IPC:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 201 IPC in regard to negative and other material of film, Kissa Kursi Kaa:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 201 IPC in regard to 13 trunks cans and locks:

RI for 1 year.

Under Section 400 IPC read with Section 100 IPC:

RI for 2 years.

These sentences are hereby awarded with the direction that substantive sentences of RI would run concurrently in regard to both Shri V. C. Shukla and Shri Sanjay Gandhi.

Announced: 27-2-1979.

(Sessions Judge, Delhi)