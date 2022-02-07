Home / India News / HT This Day: February 09, 1971 -- K.M.Munshi dead
india news

HT This Day: February 09, 1971 -- K.M.Munshi dead

Mr K. M. Munshi, educationist, statesman, constitutional authority, founder-member of the Swatantra Party and former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, died at his residence here today. He was 84
HT This Day: February 09, 1971 -- K.M.Munshi dead
HT This Day: February 09, 1971 -- K.M.Munshi dead
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:55 PM IST
Copy Link
BySpecial Correspondent, Bombay

Mr K. M. Munshi, educationist, statesman, constitutional authority, founder-member of the Swatantra Party and former Governor of Uttar Pradesh, died at his residence here today. He was 84.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs Lilavati Munshi, two sons and two daughters.

Mr Munshi had been ailing for the last few months. His condition became serious three days ago.

The funeral will take place tomorrow morning. The funeral procession will start from the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, of which he was the founder.

Mrs Lilavati Munshi, sons, daughters, relatives and officials of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan were at the bedside when he passed away.

On hearing the news of the death, streams of visitors lined up to pay their respects to the departed leader. Among the first to reach was the Vice-Chancellor of the Bombay University, Dr P. B. Gajandragadkar.

President V. V. Girl said the death of Mr K. M. Munshi was an irreparable loss to the country which he loved and served so well.

He said the Bharatiya Vidye Bhavan and its many “kendras” all over the country “will remain as a standing monument of his personality, his vision and his faith in India’s glorious heritage.”

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi said, “Mr Munshi served the country with brilliance and devotion not only as a fighter during the freedom struggle but also as a parliamentarian and administrator in the post-independence period. His contribution to the making of the Constitution and to literature will be particularly remembered.”

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Dr B. Gopala Reddi, said : “I am very sorry to hear that a great administrator and literary person has passed away.”

The Congress (0) president, Mr Nijalingappa, described the death of Mr Munshi as “a personal, unbearable loss.” “His passing away has created a big void in the cultural and political life of India,” he said.

Mr Jaisukh Lal Hathi, former Union Minister, said in the death of Mr Munshi the country had lost a great writer, scholar, statesman and ardent lover of Indian art and culture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out