HT This Day: January 27, 2001 -- Independent India’s worst quake kills at least 1,500

RESCUERS, many of them with bare hands, cleared rubble under floodlights this evening in a desperate race to reach buried survivors of a massive earthquake that killed at least 1,500 people. It was the most intense quake in the history of Independent India, dwarfing Latur (6 on the Richter in 1993) and Uttarkashi (6.6 on the Richter in 1999).

The tremor, measuring between 6.9 and 7.9 on the Richter scale, hit many parts of Gujarat at 8.46 am and was felt across India as well as neighbouring Pakistan and Nepal.

The devastation in Ahmedabad was widespread, with hundreds of buildings that had simply folded in on themselves when the quake struck.

The Army and the Air Force joined the civil administration in relief work. Some 4,000 CISF personnel too were drafted for rescue operations.

Ahmedabad was the worst hit. More than 12 hours after the first rumblings were heard, thousands of people were camping in the open, fearing aftershocks.

In the concrete jungle of western Ahmedabad, multi-storeyed buildings that have come up in the last few years were clearly hit the hardest.

In Ahmedabad city alone, nearly 80 buildings are reported to have collapsed, including about a dozen multi-storey buildings and also some buildings still under construction.

Seismologists recorded more than 80 aftershocks, one of which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the quake was 20 km north-east of Bhuj in Kutch district. Around 150 people were killed in a single building collapse in Bhuj.

Tremors were felt across a vast swathe of central and northern India, in New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as Chennai and Pondicherry and in Calcutta.

In Pakistan at least four people were killed as the quake rocked four major cities - Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Hyderabad.

Describing the earthquake as “a calamity of national magnitude”, Prime Minister Vajpayee, appealed to voluntary organisations to help the government in rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations.

Oil production in ONGC wells in Gujarat was disrupted for four hours and some ONGC buildings developed cracks, but major installations and equipment were intact, officials said.

While some buildings in the Essar steel complex at Hazira were damaged due to the tremors, a spokesman said the quake did not cause any disruption in operations and production at the steel manufacturing facility. The Reliance petrochemical complex at Hazira and the 27 million tonne refinery in Jamnagar did not suffer due to the quake.