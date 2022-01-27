HT This Day: January 28, 1950 -- India goes gay on Republic Day

Unforgettable scenes of enthusiasm and rejoicing marked the beginning of a new era in the history of India yesterday when the Republic of India was born with the swearing in of Dr Rajendra Prasad as its first President.

The glittering ceremony in the Durbar Hall of Government House, the excitement of hundreds of thousands of people lining the five-mile route through which the President drove in State and the spectacularly colourful parade at Irwin Stadium where the President hoisted the National Flag and took the Republic salute will remain in people’s memory for long.

It was the people’s day, and they left no one in doubt about it. They crowded the streets, roofs and all available vantage points all along the route right from Government House to Irwin Stadium. Even though they could not watch the President, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Ministers being sworn in they associated themselves with the ceremony by rushing into the forecourt of Government House and expressing their joy at the inauguration of the Republic.

The swearing-in ceremony at Government House and the accompanying functions were most impressive. They took about two hours and went off exactly as planned. The audience in the Durbar Hall felt thrilled first when Rajaji read out the Proclamation establishing the Republic and next when the President took the oath of office in the national language and also made his brief speech first in Hindi and then in English. (Details of this function are published elsewhere in this issue.)

While crowds were awaiting expectantly, the President in white cap, black achkan and white pyjamas, stepped down the Durbar Hall steps to the State Coach accompanied by his Private Secretary, his Military Secretary, and two picturesquely dressed A.D.C.s. The 35-year-old coach specially renovated for the occasion, bearing the new State emblem of Asoka’s Capitol, and drawn by six sturdy Australian valours had already pulled up at the foot of the steps. The trappings of its saddlery had also been changed from crowns to Asoka Capitols. As Dr Rajendra Prasad stepped into the coach and the two A.D.C.s took their seats facing him there were shouts of joy and crowds once again made a rush through the cordons. The Coach drove out of Government House at a slow trot escorted by the President’s Body Guards.

All along the route the President was welcomed by shouts of joy. The President responded to the greetings of the people by bowing to them with folded hands. The drive, which began exactly at 2:30 p.m., ended exactly at 3:45 p.m. at Irwin Stadium where 3,000 officers and men of the three Services and the police with massed bands had taken position for a ceremonial parade. The Stadium was packed with visitors, with National Flags and the new flags of the Services fluttering all around the Stadium, it presented a site of splendour, the colourfulness of the scene being heightened by the drab walls of the historic Purana Qila in the background.

FANFARE OF TRUMPETS

A fanfare of trumpet announced the arrival of the President and there was loud cheering as he stepped down from the coach, and was received by the Defence Minister, Sardar Balder Singh. The three Service Chiefs were then presented to the President, who accompanied by the Defence Minister and the Service Chiefs, went to the Saluting Base. The parade gave the national salute to the President, the National Flag was broken at mast and while the whole assembly stood massed bands played the National Anthem.

A brightly-painted jeep took the President and the Commander of the Parade. Brig. Dhillon, round the units on parade. The inspection over, the President returned to the base of the dais and a salute of 31 guns was fired in three instalments. In between the parade fired a fes-de-joie thrice. The most exciting moment came when the parade gave the President three jais while a flight of I.A.F. Liberators roared past over the Stadium.

The march-past now began and the admiring crowds cheered each unit as it crossed the base. It was a smart turn-out and among those who received specially loud cheers were the Air Force, the Gurkhas and the boys of the Punjab Regiment. The massed bands were the last to march past and were cheered equally loudly.

On the President’s departure from the Parade Ground there was another sound of trumpets and one of the most impressive ceremonies seen in years came to an end. The President drove from Irwin Stadium to Government House at 4:30 p.m. The crowds had swelled the route through Kingsway and they cheered the President all along.

Historic in its significance, it was an unforgettable day. It was a day of joy and the ruminations all over the Capital at night showed how happily and enthusiastically the people welcomed the advent of the Republic.

P.T.I. reports: A spectacular parade of the Defence Services climaxed the five-mile-long Presidential procession. Twenty thousand spectators, including President Soekarno of Indonesia, Pandit Nehru, the Deputy Prime Minister, Sardar Patel, and other Cabinet Ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, members of Parliament and men, and women and children from all walks of life watched the President take the National Salute.

Tricolours, a huge Asoka capitol placed in the main stadium, the flags of the three Services, the multicoloured berets, caps, turbans and buckles, the gorgeous costumes of the massed bandsmen, the picturesque uniforms of the President’s Bodyguard escorting the President’s coach-and-six, the saffron and red decorations--everything contributed to a feast of colour and pageantry befitting the first ceremonial parade held in the capital of the new Republic.

A tremendous cheer went up as they sighted the President’s coach, drawn by six chestnut horses and escorted by his mounted Bodyguard in scarlet tunics and a detachment of the Gwalior Lancers. Liveried footmen held aloft a red and gold umbrella. A fanfare of trumpets heralded his arrival. Dr Rajendra Prasad, wearing black achkan and churiders and Gandhi cap, bowed smilingly in acknowledgment of the cheers of the multitude.

The parade-the Navy as the seniormost Service formed to the left, the Army in ochre green in the centre and the Air Force, boys of the Punjab Regiment and the police to the right then gave the President the National Salute, which replaced the old Royal salute. The National Flag was broken at half-mast and massed bands played Rabindranath Tagore’s Jana Gana Mana.

Conducted by the Officer Commanding the parade, Brig. J. S. Dhillon, Dr Prasad then inspected the parade from a green-painted jeep flying the Presidents Flag.

As the President returned to the dais 31 guns boomed and the men assembled in parade cracked their rifles thrice, firing feu-de-joie. each volley followed by the National Anthem. The parade gave the President three vigorous jais as the artillery smoke hid the view for the spectators perched precariously on top of the crumbling walls of the Purana Qila.