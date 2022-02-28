HT This Day: March 02, 2006 -- Bush Yatra

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday dispensed with protocol — for the second time in his tenure — and, accompanied by his wife Gursharan Kaur, went to the airport to receive US President George W. Bush and his wife Laura. This is the US first couple’s first visit to India.

The personal rapport between the two was evident from their body language and the way they chatted —like friends. And it is not just Manmohan Singh who believes Bush is a friend (see Hindustan Times-C fore survey).

The ties between the countries will be further strengthened if the Indo-US civil nuclear deal, which has become the centrepiece of the US president’s visit, is sealed. Sources said there were indications that negotiations over the past few days had succeeded in sealing a deal. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs had an unscheduled meeting before Bush’s arrival, suggesting that the separation plan for the reactors had been approved.

Sources said negotiations would carry on till late on Wednesday to finalise an agreement on civilian nuclear energy cooperation, leaving no room for “ambiguities” in the future.

Reports say even before Bush touched down in Delhi, US negotiators accompanying him were on the phone with their Indian counterparts from the air, trying to iron out the remaining differences. The national security advisers of both countries also met for talks after Air Force One landed.

“Our people are talking to Indians today on the plane about trying to come to a civilian power agreement,” Bush said at a press conference in Kabul, where he made a brief halt before flying to Delhi. “It’s in the interest of the US and in the interest of the countries around the world that India develops a nuclear power industry.” Bush will hold formal talks with the PM and other leaders on Thursday. US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is also accompanying the US president.

WHY THE ADVISORY?

On Thursday, Bush goes to Rajghat; Laura Bush to Noida and south Delhi; the Left and SP hold a protest rally (from Ramlila Grounds to Jantar Mantar)

TOP CONCERN: TRAFFIC The Traffic Police say: avoid India Gate, Connaught Place and Ramlila Grounds between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday. CP out of bounds for buses

CBSE EXAM

CBSE has asked all 529 examination centres to allow students who reach late to write their paper, and compensate them for the lost time

CELLPHONES There may be problems with mobile networks in areas to be visited by Bush. His security has installed jammers for blocking mobile calls.

Hindustan Times-C fore Survey

Indians give President George W. Bush and the US as a whole a moderate thumbs-up in a survey of six metros

IS GEORGE W. BUSH A FRIEND OF INDIA? 45% Yes 41%No 14% Don’t know

HAS BUSH BEEN BAD FOR THE WORLD, BUT GOOD FOR INDIA? 58% Yes 27%No 15% Don’t know

IS THE LEFT CORRECT TO OPPOSE BUSH’S VISIT? 30%Yes Don’t know 55%

IS THE US MORE PRO-PAKISTAN THAN PRO-INDIA? 53% Yes 28%No 19% Don’t know

IS A US ROLE NECESSARY FOR A KASHMIR SETTLEMENT? 19%Yes No6% Don’t know 75%

DOES INDIA NEED THE US MORE THAN THE US NEEDS INDIA? 48% Yes 42%No 10% Don’t know

IS MANMOHAN SINGH MOVING INDIA TOO CLOSE TO THE US? 56% Yes 30%No 14% Don’t know

ARE CLOSE TIES WITH THE US A MUST FOR INDIA TO BECOME A GREAT POWER? 54% Yes 37%No 9% Don’t know

IS INDIA STRONG ENOUGH TO AVOID DOMINATION BY ANOTHER COUNTRY? 63% Yes 27%No 10% Don’t know

WOULD YOU INVITE BUSH TO YOUR HOME FOR DINNER? 45% Yes 43%No 12% Don’t know

CAN INDIA TRUST THE US IN THE LONG RUN? 37%Yes No12% Don’t know 51%