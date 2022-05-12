HT This Day: May 13, 1974 -- Mujib, PM talks on ties open

At their first round of talks here today, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the Bangladesh Premier, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, took a fairly detailed account of their two years of joint endeavor to lead the subcontinent to durable peace and economic prosperity.

The Premiers exchanged notes on the current developments in the subcontinent confidentially, without any aides. No word on the nature of the talks was immediately available.

But sources said the exchanges lasting over an hour were intimate and would have touched the international developments having an impact on the subcontinent. These, they said, were marked by the mutual trust and understanding expected of the Premiers of nations bound by such deep friendship as India and Bangladesh.

Sheikh Mujib himself had underscored the extremely friendly relations existing between the two countries in a brief Press statement immediately on arrival from Dacca this morning.

The situation reviews over, the talks were joined by small teams of advisers on both sides: Foreign Minister Swaran Singh, Commerce Minister D. P. Chattopadhyaya and Irrigation and Commerce Minister K. C. Pant of the Indian side and Commerce Minister Khandker Moshtaq Ahmed, Foreign Minister Kamal Hossain and the Vice-Chairman of the Planning Commission, Dr Nurul Islam, on the Bangladesh side.

The discussions are reported to have been generally devoted to the agenda items covering almost the whole gamut of bilateral relations between the two countries. Before they joined the Premiers, the Ministers and senior officials at separate meetings exchanged notes on the various proposals for nearly an hour.

These will be gone into in greater detail tomorrow, first at a plenary meeting in the morning and, later, ill separate subject wise groups A number of agreements are likely to be signed on Tuesday.

The summit talks. slated for three days, are directed primarily to laying the foundations for long term relations between the two countries through agreements on mutually beneficial trade, industrial collaboration, plans for inland navigation and optimum utilization of the water resources of the sub-continent’s rivers in the eastern region----the Ganga the Brahmaputra, the Meghna and the Karnafuli.

Mrs Gandhi and Sheikh Mujib are also expected to give the guidelines for settlement of the two outstanding issues left over from the days of Pakistani regime over Bangladesh. then called East Pakistan.

One of these concerns the sharing of the Ganga waters at Farakka (in West Bengal) where India has built a barrage for regulation of the water flow during the lean months of March, April and May.

The other relates to the demarcation of the international border in certain sectors and the exchange of the tiny fragments of land in each other’s territory constituting foreign enclaves. This particular problem goes back to some 300 years when the Mughal Army had repeated clashes with the Raja of Cooch-Behar. Conch-Behar now forms a district in West Bengal.

The summit talks will also take an account of the politico-economic situation in the sub-continent, including Pakistan’s formal recognition of Bangladesh last January, and review the progress towards durable peace in the subcontinent.

Mrs Gandhi drove to the airport to give a hearty welcome to the Bangladesh leader at he arrived here leading a high-powered team that included three Cabinet Ministers and the Vice-Chairman of Bangladesh’s Planning Commission. The official reception line included Finance Minister Chavan, Foreign Minister Swaran Singh, and Home Minister U. S. Dikshit.

Defying the scorching sun and hot weather, hundreds of citizens, including MPs and Bangladesh residents also were at the airport to cheer Sheikh Mujib as he alighted from the Bangladesh airforce plane. The road from the airport to Rashtrapati Bhavan was gaily decorated with flags, welcoming banner< and buntings.

Pleading that he planned to address newsmen properly before leaving. Sheikh Mujib said he brought the greetings of the people and the Government of Bangladesh to India.

‘You know we are very friendly.” he said smilingly as the two Premiers got into the six-door air-conditioned Mercedes to drive to Rashtrapati Bhavan at the head of a motorcade.