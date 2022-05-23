HT This Day: May 24, 1950 -- Freedom from foreign food by 1952

Mr K. M. Munshi, India’s Food Minister, today outlined a four-point objective to secure freedom from imports of foreign food by the end of 1951.

Mr Munshi, who was addressing the Indian Merchants’ Chamber, at an “ At Home “ given in his honour, added that this was to be realized by making India self-sufficient in food, which would be the first concern of the Central and State Governments, by an integration of the programme of cotton and jute production with the “ grow more food “ campaign and by the adoption of austerity measures to help achieve the margin of production essential to remove controls.

“ We have won political freedom,” he said, “ but if we are to be really tree, we must win freedom from foreign bread.”

Calling for the fullest co-operation from the country in the very difficult task he had undertaken, the Food Minister said that during the next 19 months India had to reclaim two million acres of land, construct 3,000 tubewells and produce three million tons of cereals, 12 lakh bales of cotton and 28 lakh bales of jute and mesta.

Mr Munshi quoted a critic who said that he had taken a portfolio which was considered the grave of one’s reputation. Though he (Mr Munshi) knew little about either food or agriculture he was confident that he could do much to improve the position, provided there was all-round co-operation.

As soon as the British left us, the world thought the country would fall to pieces in a few months. In fact, he said, while he was in Hyderabad he had seen a note left by the retiring British Resident to the effect that he would be back in the State soon since he was certain the Central Government would collapse within six months.

Mr Munshi further said that during his recent tour of the U.S.A. and Britain he found the administrators and people having tremendous respect for India and her leaders for the way they had tackled many-sided problems after assuming power. They also appreciated the way in which India stabilized herself and thus stabilized the position of Asia as a whole, since the stability of Asia depended upon India’s stability.

India’s leaders in charge of the government had done well during these three years of independence and hence the people should look to their credit side instead of merely criticizing them incessantly for things left undone. The will of the people should be there for the Government to achieve anything.

The Food Minister admitted that the statistics prepared by his Ministry were not above criticism, since the system of collecting them was wrong. He proposed instead a five-year crop cutting experiment to gather correct statistics.

There was also confusion in the minds of agricultural officers in regard to the importance of raising food and cash crops like cotton and jute. Some people argued that if we could produce more jute and cotton, we could find enough hard currency to import food grains. If not properly coordinated, this was a suicidal policy. He was, therefore, proposing a proper balance between the acreage of food and cash crops, and was appealing to the country to increase both. He wanted land, water and science to be placed in the hands of the farmer so that he could produce more.

Finally, he appealed to the business men gathered to contribute ₹15 each fat raising a tree at the sacred area of Somnath, which would prove a good augury for the “ grow more tree “ campaign he was asking the country to observe between July 1 and 7.

There was immediate response from the audience ang money for over 2,000 trees was promised.

Earlier, Mr M. R. Ruia, Vice-President of the Chamber, welcoming Mr Munshi voiced the general feeling that the statistics relating to grain shortage and grain yield forecasts were thoroughly unsatisfactory and that in spite of growing imports and the ever-mounting price of foreign food grains, there was still need for rationing and control. “

The large overseas purchase of grains have had a very adverse effect on the balance of trade position and, therefore, of payments, thus affecting even our trade policy regarding essential imports for raw materials.”

He urged more energetic steps to improve production and procurement, as also avoiding wastage. In this connection he referred to the recent recommendations of the Food Grains Investigation Committee and said that normal trade channels should be asked to fully shoulder the burden of distribution. He also criticized diversion of cash crop acreage to food grains, since he felt there was no substantial gain in this direction.

Mr Purshottamdas Thakurdas, who spoke after Mr Munshi, praised the Minister for his enormous drive and capacity to get things done and felt sure he would improve the country’s food position in a short time.

Mr Munshi said: “Since the birth of our freedom, our motherland has passed through crisis after crisis. The business community in Bombay, which had a great share in the freedom battle which we fought under Mahatma Gandhi, has felt the terrible effects of controls, of the economic crisis which followed World War II and the partition. You have been much maligned. Controls have deprived you of the benefits of natural trade channels. Some measures have even produced a sense of frustration. In spite of that you have been supporting the national Government with unflinching steadfastness. At the same time, I know that you fully realize the dangers through which we are passing spiraling inflation; post-war and post-partition problems; scarcity of food, cotton, jute and sugar; the problems of a growing population; the drawbacks of an economy which in parts is medieval; and the presence in our midst of a well-organized party which seeks to convert our economic misfortunes into the instruments of its subversive action.

GOVT.’S ACHIEVEMENTS

“In the context of these dangers, I want you to look at the credit side. After August 15, 1947, people expected India to fall to pieces. But the present Government, led by trusted national leaders and supported by the State Governments, has integrated the country, maintained law and ord@r, brought hostile groups to the path of acquiescence. It has dealt with Pakistan in a manner friendly, but firm. It has achieved enormous prestige in the internal and international spheres. It has kept down inflation. It has with some success tried to solve the class-conflict. In spite of economic drawbacks, it has worked for economic stability and a balanced budget.

“ It has speeded -up social reforms and liquidated absentee landlordism in several States. In spite of the scarcity of food, it has seen to it that no man has starved. In three critical years we have evolved a stable political structure and established economy much to the admiration of world. Let us not, therefore, harp upon failures. Let us look upon what we have achieved and what we hope to achieve.”

Mr Munshi then referred to the scarcity of food supplies. This meant a huge drain by way of imports of food and the consequential continuance of controls with all the evils that follow it.

“ It is amazing how much food can increased merely by properly conserving it. About 10 per cent of the od produced is eaten away by monkeys, rodents, wild animals and pests. About 5 per cent is perhaps wasted by controls, inefficient storage, harried transport and the absence of at care with which, under commercial and domestic storage, small quantities used to be preserved and looked after. About 5 per cent is also frozen by hoarders and black-marketers in keeping the stuff secretly, resulting very often in the whole stuff being ruined by not being used in proper time.

ECONOMIC SITUATION

“ These percentages are not accurate, but are given merely to indicate se magnitude of the problem. This discloses a serious economic situation. by the end of 1951 nothing is one, we would be deficit in food to the extent of nearly four million tons. he deficit in cotton will be 12 lakh ales, in jute about 30 lakh bales and a sugar 3 to 4 lakh tons. The amount a foreign exchange resulting from these deficits will be a colossal figure.”

Referring to the lack of accurate agricultural statistics in the country, Mr Munshi said: “ The food demand f the country is a multiple of the population and available food production. Our estimates of the number f persons to be fed by the end of 951 are not accurate. They are based n calculations of the rates of increase 1 the past decades. Similarly, our estimates of increased production are Iso not accurate. The statistics of the area under crop cultivation are reliable for the ryotwari tracts, but not so for tracts which used to be zamindari and also for a majority of the States in Part B.

“ While this uncertainty exists in regard to areas under cultivation for some parts of India, the figures of field are not exact for the country as whole. They are mostly eye-estimates and are not related to adequate crop cutting experiments. Systematic yield figures have been collected only in recent years for calculating State deficits and surpluses.

“ I am also afraid that the surplus units are not too anxious to disclose their real surplus nor are the deficit units anxious to disclose the real deficit. The immediate objective therefore often affects the accuracy at data. Thus, with uncertain figures or both population and internal production, all that can be said in favour of the calculation of the deficit by the ad of 1951 is that it should be taken o indicate the order of magnitude of the problem rather than an exact estimate of the deficiency.

“ If, therefore, the Government programmes for increasing the output of food grains by four to Ave million tons are implemented, we would have solved the problem of food self-sufficiency and imports according to certain standards.

“ These standards again require to be stressed. We are not attempting an absolute standard of self-sufficiency. Our calculations are based on 16 oz. of consumption per adult for the farm population and 12 oz. per adult for the non-farm population. The adult equivalent is calculated at 86 per cent of the total population and the farm population is assumed to be 70 per cent of the total population. In other words, irrespective of the continuance of controls, the self-sufficiency that we propose to attain is based on the present standards of consumption for an increasing population.

“There is however, a vital distinction between the two aspects of this problem. On the one hand, we have to calculate the deficit of the country as a whole and project our production so as to meet this deficit by a certain period and on the other, the Government are committed to rationing a certain number of people. For this purpose, they are able to procure a certain quantity from within the country. The balance has to be imported.

“ Thus the deficit of the Government in a particular year in relation to their rationing commitments, which is what determines the quantity imported in a particular year, should not be confused with the deficit of the country likely to exist by the end of the target period, for which certain plans of increased production are being executed.

CROP-CUTTING EXPERIMENTS

“ In regard to the general feeling of dissatisfaction about the agricultural statistics, I want to assure you that I share it myself. A scheme of crop-cutting experiments is, however. progressing on a five-year basis in order to determine the standard yields in different parts of India and to evaluate the yield of a particular year by reference to the seasonal factor and other annually varying conditions. This scheme will, however, be only of partial relevance to the immediate crisis. Inherently this type of work cannot be done overnight.”

Referring to complaints relating to the tardiness of increase in agricultural production, the continuing food deficit, the steady increase of imports and losses in storage, the wide disparity in procurement prices between State and State, the poor quality of the grains distributed and the high cost of distribution, and to the suggestions about de-control and the necessity for a coordinated policy of planning the production of the food and vital cash crops and for cattle development, the Food Minister said he did not want to raise false hopes. Grave defects did exist in the economy of the country and the arrangements of the Government.

But I can assure you that each one of these problems, even during the period that I have been in office, has been engaging my attention. I am determined to do my best and I ask you for sacrifice, self-restraint, even sufferings to win economic freedom.

“We have won political freedom, but still we are the slaves of foreign bread. If we are to be really fr ee, we must win this new freedom-freedom from foreign bread.

FOUR-POINT PLAN

“Of this war of new freedom, the four objectives are:

(1) We shall make India self-sufficient by the end of 1951 so that we may be independent of foreign imports;

(2) The fulfilment of this programme of self-sufficiency will be the first concern of the Centre and the State Governments;

(3) The programme of production of cotton and jute, to meet the requirements of our industries, will be integrated with the grow-more-food campaign; and

(4) Self-sufficiency in food being the very basis of national survival, a programme of austerity measures must be adopted to help achieve the margin of production essential for the removal of controls. “ In order to win this war, we must rejuvenate our agriculture. Our farmers are the basic factor in any well-ordered society on which the country’s new freedom must be built. They are the only guarantee against internal collapse in a world crisis. They are also the primary architects in industry, for industry cannot live without the products of the fields, nor can men work without, bread. The source of the new freedom is the land. Gandhiji knew it. He described himself as a farmer. Luckily for me the condition of our farmers is better than it used to be. The cities grumble but the farmer is looking up. We must make them very much more prosperous by the end of 1951 if we are to achieve our objective by providing land, water and science.

PRODUCTION TARGETS

“The target that we have to set before ourselves for the following 19 months is a modest one. In the context of our resources, it should be easy to achieve it:

(a) Reclaim two million acres of land;

(b) Construct 3,000 tube-wells in the country;

(c) Produce three million tons of cereals, 12 lakh bales of cotton and 28 lakh bales of jute and mesta.

“Then take into account what has already been done and it is only a small margin that has tp be achieved to make ourselves self-sufficient.”

“And we must cheerfully welcome austerity. We resent a change of diet; we are annoyed at subsidiary food, though it is nutritionally sound. Look at the English people. Ungrudgingly they have borne controls, taken to subsidiary foods, denied themselves eggs and meat and sugar with a heroism characteristic of a great nation. I want you to be equally ready. Greatness and grumbling do not go together. I will give you an opportunity for harder sacrifice-not of food but of taste.

One of the causes of the recurrent short fall in rain is the ruinous and irresponsible action in indiscriminate felling of trees. During the last two years, because of the fear of land being taken away by zamindari law or integration, hundreds of thousands of trees have been felled making fallow land barren. During the war the British felled lakhs of trees to make timber. We must, therefore, intensify our forest policy and grow more trees. Water must be regulated and husbanded for agriculture. We must begin now.

TREE FESTIVAL

“ The annual national tree festival Vana Mahotsava, will be celebrated from July 1 to 7. During the week all over the country trees will be planted in tens of thousands, for we want a crore of more trees by the end of 1951. All Governments, the railways and all institutions, public or private. and all men, women and children should co-operate. “

“We must be forest-minded once more and make this a regular national festival. Vana Mahotsava should be a festival of joy. During this week women and children should plant trees, water trees, repair to the forests and gardens and like “ men of trees “ in modern Canada should honour and study and worship the trees.

I want you patriotic businessmen of Bombay, and through you the businessmen of the whole of India, to give - me two things to fight this new war of freedom. I want 50 trees and one boring well from each one of you. It is immaterial where this work is done-m your compound, in your native place, in holy Banaras. m Mathura, in Delhi, or in Somnath.