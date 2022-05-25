Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HT This Day: May 27, 1929 -- Ali Ahmad Jan becomes King
india news

HT This Day: May 27, 1929 -- Ali Ahmad Jan becomes King

Ali Ahmad Jan, former Governor of Jalalabad, have been accepted as King in Kandahar
Updated on May 25, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Peshawar

Ali Ahmad Jan, former Governor of Jalalabad, have been accepted as King in Kandahar.

Amanullah’s Departure

Following the overwhelming defeat of his forces by the army of Bachai- Sequo on May 22nd, says the correspondent of the Civil and Military Gazette the ex-King Amanullah fled horn Kalashagulzei and is now on his way to Karachi by a special accompanied a by Queen Souriya and his brother Inayatullah Khan en route for Italy.

Amanullah Khan was joined at Kandhar at 3 O’clock in t be morning on May 23rd by Queen Souriya and Inayatullah and accompanied by an escort drove by car to Chaman where he arrived quire unexpectedly at 3 prn. the same day.

The only report of his arrival at Chaman was a sentry’s report that a large number of cars were approaching the station from the direction of Kandahar. Senior officers Hurriedly left their quarters and rushed down to the road and were confronted with the most. unusual spectacle of more then 20 cars filled with persons.

The car in which the ex-king was seated was a two-seater one while a Luxuriously fitted and upholstered car conveyed Queen Souriya and other members of the royal family. One car contained over 20 bags of money.

Ex-King had a gold mounted sword with a gold scabbard. There were practically no Baggage.

