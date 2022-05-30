HT This Day: May 31, 1954 -- 4 Seats For Indians In Lower House

The Ceylon Government has decided to proceed with the amendment of the Ceylon Constitution to give effect to the agreement reached between the Prime Ministers of Ceylon and India in January this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In pursuance of this decision two Bills will be introduced in Parliament. One of these will amend Section 29 Ceylon Constitution and the other will amend the order-in-council fixing the number of members of the House of Representatives.

The new Bill provides that the House of Representatives should have 95 elected members, 6 nominated members and 4 members to be elected by those registered under the Indian and Pakistani Residents’ Citizenship Act.

The Ceylon Government, earlier, approved that the number of members of the House of Representatives should be restricted to the present number of 101 in addition to 3 or 4 seats for the new citizens registered under the Citizenship Act.

The Government now proposes to elect four Ceylon Indian members in such a way as would make the electorate throughout the country a multi-member constituency for this purpose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Clause six of the Nehru-Kotelawala Agreement stipulates that the “ citizens whose names are placed in a separate electoral register will be entitled to elect certain number of members to the House of Representatives, the number being determined after consultation with the Prime Minister of India.”

SPECIAL PRIVILEGE

The amendment to Section 29 of the Ceylon Constitution has become necessary because under its present provision a law which either discriminates in favour or against persons of any community or religions cannot be enacted.

In the Ceylon Government’s view the Indo-Ceylon Agreement to provide special seats tor Indians who become the citizens of Ceylon confers a privilege on a particular community and an amendment to Constitution is, therefore, considered to be necessary.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Section 29 will be amended by the inclusion of the proviso that restrictions imposed in this Section “ shall not apply to any law which makes provision for the election of the members of the House of Representatives to represent persons registered under the Indian and Pakistani Citizenship Act of 1949.”

The second Bill seeks to amend the order-in-council relating to the number of members of Parliament and the appointment of a delimitation commission.

This provision for the representation of the new citizens will come into force on a day that will be fixed by the Governor-General by proclamation and will remain in force for 10 years from that date.

This is in keeping with Section 5 of the Indo-Ceylon Agreement which lays down that all Indians registered as Ceylonese citizens may be placed on a separate electoral register.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These amendments to the Ceylon Constitution require a two-thirds majority support both in the House of Representatives and the Senate and it is problematic whether this can be achieved.

In the Senate a majority support is assured but in the House of Representatives Sir John Kotelawala will find it difficult to obtain the 68 votes necessary for a two-thirds majority.

The Opposition parties in the House of Representatives led by Air Bandaranaike which, earlier opposed the Indo-Ceylon Agreement, will also oppose the consequential amendments to the Constitution.

In such circumstances if the Kotelawala Government does not get the support of some non-party Independents in Opposition adoption of the amendments to the Constitution may not be possible and this may jeopardize the entire Indo-Ceylon Agreement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}