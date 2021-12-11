Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / HT THIS DAY: December 12, 1963 — Kenya is free; becomes 34th independent African country
india news

HT THIS DAY: December 12, 1963 — Kenya is free; becomes 34th independent African country

British Premier Sir Alec Douglas-Home announced that Kenya has been unanimously admitted to the Commonwealth
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on December 12, 1963.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Nairobi -Kenya became the 34th independent African country at midnight tonight thus emerging from 68 years of British colonial tutelage.

Kenya has been unanimously admitted to the Commonwealth. This was announced by British Premier Sir Alec Douglas-Home in a telegram today to Kenya Premier Jomo Kenyatta, adds AFP.

The telegram read: “I am very happy to let you know that all members of the Governments of the Commonwealth have agreed that Kenya should become a member of the Commonwealth when she becomes independent. We all look forward to welcoming you at our next meeting.”

Mrs Indira Gandhi, leader of the Indian delegation to the Kenya independence day celebrations, today visited Kenya’s Parliament and presented the Speaker, Mr Humphrey Sale, replica of the chair of the Speaker of the Indian Parliament.

During the rest of a busy day, Mrs Gandhi attended a garden party given by Kenya Governor. Mr Malcolm Macdonald, and the opening of an exhibition of Indian handicrafts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP