HT THIS DAY: December 12, 1963 — Kenya is free; becomes 34th independent African country

Nairobi -Kenya became the 34th independent African country at midnight tonight thus emerging from 68 years of British colonial tutelage.

Kenya has been unanimously admitted to the Commonwealth. This was announced by British Premier Sir Alec Douglas-Home in a telegram today to Kenya Premier Jomo Kenyatta, adds AFP.

The telegram read: “I am very happy to let you know that all members of the Governments of the Commonwealth have agreed that Kenya should become a member of the Commonwealth when she becomes independent. We all look forward to welcoming you at our next meeting.”

Mrs Indira Gandhi, leader of the Indian delegation to the Kenya independence day celebrations, today visited Kenya’s Parliament and presented the Speaker, Mr Humphrey Sale, replica of the chair of the Speaker of the Indian Parliament.

During the rest of a busy day, Mrs Gandhi attended a garden party given by Kenya Governor. Mr Malcolm Macdonald, and the opening of an exhibition of Indian handicrafts.