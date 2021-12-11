Home / India News / HT THIS DAY: December 12, 1963 — Kenya is free; becomes 34th independent African country
india news

HT THIS DAY: December 12, 1963 — Kenya is free; becomes 34th independent African country

British Premier Sir Alec Douglas-Home announced that Kenya has been unanimously admitted to the Commonwealth
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on December 12, 1963.
A screengrab of the Hindustan Times on December 12, 1963.
Published on Dec 11, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Nairobi -Kenya became the 34th independent African country at midnight tonight thus emerging from 68 years of British colonial tutelage.

Kenya has been unanimously admitted to the Commonwealth. This was announced by British Premier Sir Alec Douglas-Home in a telegram today to Kenya Premier Jomo Kenyatta, adds AFP.

The telegram read: “I am very happy to let you know that all members of the Governments of the Commonwealth have agreed that Kenya should become a member of the Commonwealth when she becomes independent. We all look forward to welcoming you at our next meeting.”

Mrs Indira Gandhi, leader of the Indian delegation to the Kenya independence day celebrations, today visited Kenya’s Parliament and presented the Speaker, Mr Humphrey Sale, replica of the chair of the Speaker of the Indian Parliament.

During the rest of a busy day, Mrs Gandhi attended a garden party given by Kenya Governor. Mr Malcolm Macdonald, and the opening of an exhibition of Indian handicrafts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out