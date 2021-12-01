HT THIS DAY: December 2, 1949 — UN assembly rejects soviet plan for 5-power peace pact

Flushing Meadows- The 59 Nation U.N. General Assembly today (December 1) rejected the Soviet Union’s call for a five-Power peace pact and adopted a counter Anglo-U.S. resolution calling on U.N. members to obey the principles of peace laid down in the Charter.

The Anglo-U.S. resolution also called on U.N. members to co-operate to obtain international regulations on conventional armaments and control of atomic energy so as to restrict it to peaceful purposes and on the five permanent members of the Security Council-Britain, the U.S.A., the Soviet Union, France and China-to exercise restraint in the use of the veto.

The resolution was carried by an overwhelming vote of 53 in favour, only the Soviet Union, Byelo-Russia, the Ukraine, Poland and Czechoslovakia opposing it, while Yugoslavia abstained.

The resolution, containing 12 points, was voted on paragraph by paragraph. Between 51 and 54 nations favoured each clause, while the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries, excluding Yugoslavia, varied between negative votes and abstentions.

Voting on the Soviet recommendations for a five-Power peace pact was opposed by 41 nations with ten abstentions.

The paragraph of the Soviet resolution condemning “preparations for a new war now being conducted in a number of countries particularly in the U.S.A. and the United Kingdom” was opposed by all except the Soviet group, with Yugoslavia and Yemen abstaining.

Thirty-nine nations voted against that part of the Soviet resolution calling for unconditional prohibition of atomic weapons enforced by international control. Fifteen abstained.

Today’s vote ended one of the most heated debates during the present Assembly session.