HT THIS DAY: December 7, 1955 — Citizenship Bill passed by Lok Sabha

New Delhi- The Lok Sabha today passed the Citizenship Bill which provides for the acquisition and termination of Indian citizenship.

During discussion on the remaining clauses of the Bill today the House accepted an amendment to Clause 5 with the result that the provision with regard to acquisition of the right by displaced persons was liberalized.

Displaced persons, especially those from East Bengal, can acquire Indian citizenship by registration if they have been resident in India for a period of six months before the date of application for citizenship. The original clause provided for a 12 month period.

During the debate on the clause, members had criticized the one year provision saying that some of the displaced persons might be deprived of their voting rights.

DIVISION DEMANDED

During clausewise discussion, the Opposition demanded a division on Clause 11 which relates to Commonwealth citizenship. It was obviously a symbolic opposition because Clause 2, which also relates to Commonwealth citizenship, had been passed earlier. The division was lost by them by 26 to 128. Cries of “shame, shame” however were heard from the Opposition benches.

Also during the passage of the First Schedule, which contains the names of the Commonwealth countries, there was a demand for division from them on Mr Kamath’s amendment to include in the list the names of Burma, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan. The amendment was negatived.

INSURANCE BILL

The House then took up the Insurance Amendment Bill which seeks to safeguard policy-holders’ money by giving the Government adequate powers to deal with the delinquent companies.

The Bill replaces an Ordinance which the Government issued recently after investigations were started by them into the alleged irregularities in the working of the Bharat Insurance Co, which subsequently was placed by the Government under an Administrator.

The discussion on the Bill had an unexpected start. Immediately after Mr M. C. Shah, Minister for Revenue and Civil Expenditure, moved it with a brief openings speech, Mr Firoze Gandhi (Cong.) spoke for nearly two hours, cheers punctuating the member’s maiden speech at frequent intervals.

Mr F. Gandhi made serious allegations against the working of the Bharat Insurance Co. and a large number of associate companies and concluded with a demand that the Government should appoint a judicial commission to inquire into the affairs of the entire “ Dalmia Jain group of Industries ‘ right from the beginning.

At one stage, when the Deputy Speaker inquired as to how a detailed account by Mr Gandhi of the transactions of other firms owned by Mr Dalmia was relevent, the Finance Minister. Mr Deshmukh rose to say: “ Sir, I believe Mr Gandhi is trying to portray the background against which legislation of this kind (Insurance Amendment Bills becomes necessary where the finances of industrial concerns, banks and insurance companies are inextricably mixed together by a person with more than ordinary capacity to intermix them.”

Earlier. Mr Shah explained the circumstances in which the ordinance had been issued, It was found necessary, he said, that the Administrator appointed for the insurance company should have powers to prevent the delinquent, responsible for the loss of policyholders’ money, from disposing of his properties or transferring them to some other person for in that case even a decree obtained against the delinquent would not be effective.