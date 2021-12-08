HT THIS DAY: December 9, 1956 — Russia win soccer Gold Medal

MELBOURNE - Russia won the Olympic soccer title here today by defeating Yugoslavia 1-0 in the final match of the tournament and took the last Gold Medal of the 1956 Olympics.

The match turned into one of the roughest of the tournament with players often nearly coming to blows.

Russia, hot favourites for the title from the start of the Games, only just clinched the match after a goalless first half.

The only goal came in the ninth minute of the second half when outside-left Anatolii Iliine headed into the net.

Eighteen minutes later, Yugoslavia’s inside-left Todor Veselinovic, netted, but he was ruled offside.

Yugoslavia, who win the soccer Silver Medal for the third time running, dominated the first half. Their team played better, individually moved the ball faster and generally dictated terms.

But they were unable to press home their advantage and the Russians started to press hard from the first minute of the second half.

WINNING GOAL

Russian forwards crowded the Yugoslav goalmouth and Iliine snatched the winning goal when, he got his boot to a headed pass from Anatolii Issaev, the inside-right.

The Yugoslavs lost a lot of their earlier sparkle when their goal in the 18th minute was disallowed. The game then degenerated into little better than a brawl with the crowd continuing to catcall and boo until the final whistle. - Reuters