HT THIS DAY: January 17, 1954 -- India win by innings and 50 runs; Ghulam Ahmed takes 7 wickets

MADRAS- The Commonwealth were beaten by an innings and 50 runs shortly after lunch today, the last day of the fourth Test here. India are now leading 2-1 in the present series.

The last six tourists’ wickets fell today to the addition of 74 runs to their overnight score of 94 for 4. Ghulam Ahmed took four wickets and Gupte accounted for two batsmen.

The tourists lost’ Watkins (44) and Loxton (9) before lunch. After resumption there was a collapse and their last four wickets fell for the addition of only 18 runs to the lunch total of 150 for 6.

Barrick came to partner Watkins when play was resumed this morning. Gupte completed his unfinished over. Ghulam continued at the other end.

With a push to cover for a single off Gupte, Barrick sent up the 100 of the inniggs. When Watkins pulled Gupte for a single 110 appeared, 16 runs having been added in 35 minutes’ play.

At 112, Watkins was out, leg before to Ghulam Ahmed. He scored 44 in a stay of 171 minutes and hit Ave fours.

Suryanarayana fielded for Umrigar who left for Bombay today for private reasons.

At 126 the sixth wicket fell, when Loxton was bowled by Ghulam Ahmed for 9 runs. Skipper Barnett came in next.

Barrick and Barnett carried on with occasional singles. A single by Barrick off Ghulam sent up the 130 of the innings.

BOWLING CHANGE

The score kept on moving steadily, if slowly and when Barnett turned Gupte to fine-leg for three, 142 appeared on the board. The first bowling change was made at that total, Kripal Singh coming in for Gupta to enable the slow spinner to change over to the other end.

Barnett swept Gupts to square-leg for four to reach 10 in a total of 146.

Stealing a single oft Gupte, Barrick soon took the total to 150 when lunch was taken. His score then was 24. Barnett was batting with 11. Ghulam Ahmed’s analysis up to lunch was 48 overs, 31 maidens, 36 runs and five wickets.

The tourists lost their seventh wicket immediately after resumption without any addition to their pre-lunch total. In Gupte’s second over Barrick played defensively and gave an easy catch to Manjrekar at short square-leg.

Nine runs later, Berry was also back in the pavilion, bowled by Ghulam Ahmed for nil. Meanwhile, Barnett had collected two fours off Ghulam Ahmed and Gupte, respectively.

A run later, Barnett himself was bowled by Gupte for 20.

Ghulam Ahmed rounded off the Commonwealth second innings for 168 by knocking Loader’s stumps for 7. Iverson remained unbeaten with 2.

India thus won by an innings and 50 runs. The tourists second innings terminated 25 minutes after lunch I and lasted 353 minutes in all.

Ghulam Ahmed returned the brilliant analysis of 51.1 overs, 32 maidens, 42 runs and 7 wickets. |

Trophies were presented to Roy and Ghulam Ahmed for the best batting and bowling performances in this Test by Mr Sri Prakasa, Governor of Madras.

SKIPPER HAPPY

Ghulam Ahmed, skipper of the Indian Team, said he was very pleased with India’s victory. He added: “ I congratulate the members of my team for the co-operation they gave me both on and off the field. As this victory was badly needed, I am very happy that we have achieved the same at Madras.”

Congratulating the Indian team on their splendid victory B. A. Barnett, captain of the Commonwealth team, said that he hoped to even up the series in the fifth and final Test at Lucknow. Barnett added Ghulam Ahmed bowled very well and paid a tribute to young Kenny of Bombay who, he said, playing his first Test, made a grand debut and forecast a bright future for him.

Explaining the failure of his team Barnett said: “ We missed Loader and Iverson in our attack during India’s first innings. Meuleman’s century was a grand knock.”

MUKHERJEA’S MESSAGE

Mr J. C. Mukherjea, President of the Boaid of Control for Cricket in India, congratulating the Indian players on their grand victory, said: “ I am glad that the Indian team has won so handsomely. They were up against a very strong side and they have been able to show under the captaincy of Ghulam Ahmed that the team is composed of players who can hold their own against the best attack. The Commonwealth team has a number of well-known players. Madras is to be congratulated on achieving this distinction.”

SCORE BOARD

INDIA.-Ist Innings 440 for 9 decL

COMMONWEALTH-1st Innings 222

COMMONWEALTH.-2nd Innings

C. J. Barnett c Ramchand b Ghulam Ahmed 14

Marshall Lb.w. Gupte 36

Edrich b Ghulam Ahmed 2

Meuleman b Ghulam Ahmed 1

Watkins 1.b.w. Ghulam Ahmed 44

Barrick c Manjrekar b Gupte 24

Loxton b Ghulam Ahmed 9

Barnett b Gupte 20

Loader b Ghulam Ahmed 7

Berry b Ghulam Ahmed 0

Iverson (not out) 2

Extras 9

Total 168

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-16, 2-18, 3-26, 4-94, 5-112, 6-126, 7-150, 8-159, 9-161.

BOWLING ANALYSIS OMRW

Phadkar 9 5 9 0

Ramchand 3 2 3 0

Gupte 53 23 92 3

Ghulam Ahmed 51.1 32 42 7

Kripal Singh 7 3 13 0