HT THIS DAY: January 21, 1957 --Nehru inaugurates India’s first reactor; peaceful uses only objective, says PM

BOMBAY- MR NEHRU gave the assurance today that India would never use atomic energy for evil purposes “ whatever might happen and whatever might be the circumstances.”

“ There are no conditions attached to this assurance,” Mr Nebru said inaugurating the atomic reactor, first in Asia outside the Soviet Union, at the atomic energy establishment at Trombay, 16 miles from here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mr Nehru was loudly cheered when he said he was giving the assurance not only on behalf of his Government but also on behalf of all future Governments of India. “

Once we attach conditions nobody knows what conditions or circumstances might be and such assurances have no value or meaning. “

The atomic reactor of the “ swimming pool “ type, which actually went into operation on August 4 last year was named by Mr Nehru as apsara a la water nymph or a celestial dancer.

Nearly a hundred scientists from all parts of the world attended the inauguration of the atomic energy establishment and the reactor. Among them were Gen K. D. Nochols, Dr B F. J. Schnoland, Deputy Director of Atomic Energy Research Establishment at Harwell in the U.K., Mr Nesmeyananov, Mr V. S. Emelianov, Mr A. I. Alikhaniants, Mr L G Lenov, Mr N. N. Privalov and Mr D V. Skobelt (all from the Soviet Union) and Dr Hideki Yukawa, member of the Atomic Energy Commission of Japan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The function, which was attended by members of the consular corps, Ministers of the Bombay Government and leading citizens was presided over by Mr Sri Prakasa, Bombay Governor.

CENTRE OF LEARNING

Mr Nehru said the atomic energy establishment would not only help Indian people but would also serve as a centre where scientific knowledge and experience could be shared and training facilities offered to other countries, more especially countries of Asia and Africa.

Mr Nehru said the development of atomic energy had to be organized in such a way as to bring good and not evil to the world People in countries advanced its atomic development had realized that there was a tremendous danger if the energy were used in the wrong way.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ In fact I imagine everybody now realizes that things as they are today make a total war in which atomic weapons are used out of Question.”

The Prime Minister said such a war would bring disaster to everybody and that was why talks for controlling the use of atomic weapons were going on He said disarmament was a very difficult task. “But I believe inspite of apparent and real difficulties, peoples’ minds, and more than that the minds of those who control the destinies of nations are beginning more and more to take a realistic view of the situation. Let us hope that they will arrive at some decision which will put an end to the terrible fear that these weapons may be used, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

THE MAIN QUESTION

Mr Nehru said all develop. mental activity in the country revolved round one question and that was how to raise the standard of life of the people. Some people might think that the development of atomic energy was not directly related to that question at any rate at present. “

“In any event, whether we like it or not, it is quite inevitable that we do it. We must go ahead or we fall back and drag ourselves along the tails of others. That naturally is not good enough,” he said.

Mr Nehru was not sure whether all the changes that were taking place in the world in the name of progress were very admirable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“ Sometimes doubts arise. Whether they are admirable or not, they are inevitable. One should make them admirable by giving the right turn.” he said.

The Prime Minister said India was at the beginning of the journey so far as the development of atomic technology was concerned but India had done rather well in the last two years. He paid tributes to Dr Bhabha, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, and Dr K. S. Krishnan, Director of the National Physical Laboratory, for their efforts.

INDIA’S SCIENTISTS

Mr Nehru particularly referred to young scientists who have been working in the establishment and said: “ It is really when I see them and talk to them and see their informed enthusiasm and their trained mind that I realize that it is very good material we have got. The future becomes much more assured not because of the concrete and stones of the buildings being put up but because of the human material employed in the work.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the countries which had generously helped India in its atomic energy development programme. He referred to the help given by Canada, which is helping to set up a second reactor at the establishment, the U.K., the U.S A. and France. With the Soviet Union, he said, there had been co-operation in this matter, “ which. no doubt, will develop in future.”

Mr Sri Prakasa, earlier, said the new discovery of atomic energy gave mankind hope and cheer. The new energy had potentiality of disaster as well as enriching and enhancing human life. India would use atomic energy for the arts of peace and not for the arts of war.

BHABHA’S SPEECH

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Bhabha in his speech, outlined the future atomic development programme of the country.

He said if India were not to lose further ground in the modern world it was necessary to set up some atomic power stations in the coming five years which would produce electricity as well as plutonium which would serve as fuel for future power reactors. The problem was being studied in the Department of Atomic Energy in consultation with the Planning Commission and other Ministries concerned and a decision was expected within the next few months. He said a plant to turn uranium salt into uranium metal had already been designed and was expected to come into operation by the middle of next year. (Uranium salt is produced at the establishment from uranium and thorium cake manufactures at the Alwaye Plant in South India during the processing of monazite sand).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heavy water, another chemical required in nuclear reactors to serve as a moderator, would also be manufactured in quantity, Dr Bhabba said. The fertilizer plant to be set up at Nangal would produce ten to 20 tons of heavy water per year. It was the intention of the Government to produce heavy water in all fertilizer factories which would be set up in the second Five-Year Plan.

The government was also studying the erection of a plant to make atomically-pure graphite from the coke produced in the refinery in Assam.

He said it was also the intention of the Government to erect plants for the manufacture of beryllium and ziroconium metals. India was the largest producer in the world of the rare mineral K. Beryl from which beryllium metal was obtained The metal ziraconium could be obtained from the zircon sand found in the southwest coast of India. Both the metals had important uses in advanced types of atomic reactors.

Dr Bhabha said in order to ensure a steady supply of trained scientifle and technical Dersonnel the establishment was starting a training programme in June this I ‘ year. Two hundred and fifty young graduates and engineers would be recruited annually from universitibs and ,given supplementary ( training for a year to fit them for work in India’s atomic energy programme. It was hoped to increase the intake of the school to 350 in due course.

Dr Bhabba said work on setting I up another reactor had started in the establishment since February last year. The reactor had been offered by the Government of Canada. It was expected to be completed by the first half of next year.

THIRD REACTOR

He said the erection of a third reactor had also been decided I upon and it was expected to get it started also in the first half of next year. In fact, this reactor might go into operation earlier than the second reactor offered by Canada for which heavy water was required.

In India, Dr Bhabba said, the need was for small electric power stations of 20 to 50 megawatts and I it was the intention to study at the establishment reactors for this ‘I purpose moderated with beryllium oxide, gas cooled and working on natural or slightly enriched uranium.

If India was to attain a standard of living equal to that obtaining in countries most advanced industrially, she had to use new sources of energy. Fortunately, India’s reserves of uranium and thorium were equivalent to more than 15 times her reserves of coal. Many more deposits were likely to be discovered. For long-term industrialization in India atomic energy was a necessity, he added.

Besides the U. S.A , the Soviet Union and the U.K . other countries which sent their scientists to the inauguration ceremony were Afghanistan, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Burma, Canada, Ceylon, China, Czechoslovakia, Egypt, France, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, the Sudan Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, North Viet-Nam. South Viet-Nam and Yugoslavia.