HT THIS DAY: January 4, 1948 — Burma independent today

RANGOON- Free Burma’s star-spangled tricolour flag flew proudly over every roof-top in the country today on the eve of the greatest event in Burmese history-the proclamation of independence and the birth of a new Asian Republic.

Freedom’s magic spell seemed to pervade Rangoon as officials rushed through last-minute preparations for tomorrow’s epoch-making ceremony and the ‘ four days of festivity which are to follow.

Rangoon has covered its war scars with a gay profusion of flags and bunting, and multi-coloured lanterns hung from many decorated archways. Life-size portraits of the late Aung San, chief architect of Burmese freedom, were placed on them.

Throughout the country, the peasant population were preparing to welcome independence day with rings and fetes and rejoicing.

The signal for the transfer of power will be given tomorrow at 4-20 a.m. (Burma Time) with the beating of ceremonial drums and the ringing of temple bells throughout the country.

Prayers at Rangoon s golden-domed Shwedagon Pagoda and a homage to the spirit of departed Burmese leaders will follow the transfer ceremony.

The Constituent Assembly building, where the Union Jack will be lowered and the Burmese Flag hoisted as transfer takes place, will be floodlit throughout the night.

Security measures will be tightened at the Government Secretariat-scene of the July assassinations -and entry will be allowed only by special pass. The curfew on the area surrounding the Secretariat building, however, will be relaxed, tonight.

Sir Hubert Rance, the last British Governor of Burma, had a busy programme of official and social functions today-his last day in office. Before 8 a.m. tomorrow he and his party will have stepped off Burmese soil after handing over power to Free Burma’s First President, Sao Shwe Thaik, 51-year-old Shan chieftain of Yawnghwe, who represented Burma at the royal wedding in London in November.