HT THIS DAY: January 5, 1978 — India record epic victory at Melbourne cricket ground

MELBOURNE- It took India 39 minutes this morning to clinch the third Test against Australia at the Melbourne cricket ground and register their first-ever Test win on Australian soil, the margin of India’s victory was 222 runs.

This was easily the biggest gap to separate the two sides in the current series. Australia, who are now 2-1 up, won the first Test at Brisbane by a mere 16 runs and the second at Perth, by just two wickets. The fourth Test starts in Sydney on Saturday and the fifth at Adelaide, on Jan. 28.

Overall, this was India’s fourth Victory over Australia, the first having been notched up at Kanpur in Dec. 1959. India have won at Bombay in 1964 and at Delhi in 1969.

Skipper Bishen Bedi, who took both of Australia’s two remaining wickets, said afterwards that he was pretty confident that India would level the score in Sydney where the wicket, he said, gave bowlers a lot of hope, even though it produced a lot of runs.

Australian captain Bobby Simpson said that his side had lost the match by batting badly in the first innings He said: “We got rolled over for 213 when we were looking for something like 400.” He added that the second innings collapse of his side was understandable, because the pitch had deteriorated.

Simpson said he thought that if India were going to win anywhere, it was going to be in Melbourne, where the pitch would suit their bowlers and deaden the edge of Australia’s pace-oriented attack. He said that in spite of this heavy reverse, he considered Australia favourites for Sydney.

In analysing the Indian win, Bedi said that it was an absolute team effort. “There was not one man who did not make a contribution”. But he was high in praise of his bowling companion, Chandrasekhar, who took 12 wickets in the match.

Said Bedi: “When Chandra bowls as he did here, he is as exciting and aggressive as any fast bowler. It was the same when we won our first Test in England .. Chandra is a match, winner.”

Australia’s tail-enders did not go down meekly There were some violent blows by Wayne Clark and he and Thomson added 28 runs in as many minutes before Thomson drove back a return catch to Bedi.

Chandrasekhar could have increased his tally of wickets for the match to 13, but Mankad, at mid-wicket, put down a hard catch from Clark in the over before Bedi had him caught in the same position, by Ghavri

Score board India - 1st Innings : 256

Australia - 1st Innings : 213

India - 2nd innings : 343

Australia - 2nd innings: 164 (Cosier b Chandrasekhar 34, Dyson lbw Bedi 12, Ogilvie c Chauhan b Bedi 0, Serjeant b Chandrasekhar 17, Simpson lbw Chandrasekhar 4, Toohey c Chauhan b Chandrasekhar 14, Maan c Gavaskar b Chandrasekhar 18, Rixon C and b Chandrasekhar 12, Clarke c Ghavri b Bedi 33, Thompson c and b Bedi 7, S. Gannon not out 3

Fall of wickets :1- 42, 2-42, 3-52, 4-60, 5 77, 6- 98, 7-115, 8-122, 9 -151.

Bowling : K Ghavri 4-0-29-0: M. Amarnath 3-0-10-0: E Prasanna B-4b 216.1-5-58-4, B. Chandrasekhar 29-2-12-6