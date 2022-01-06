HT THIS DAY: January 7, 2000 — Power breaks down in N. India

New Delhi- A SNAG in the zonal power grid this morning had a cascading effect and left most of northern India in the grip of one of its worst power cuts. Between 10.05 am and 10.30 am, the entire national Capital was “power-dead”.

Delhi Vidyut Board officials said the entire network convulsed because of tripping that apparently originated in Dadri. The localised tripping sparked off a “heavy jerk” that resulted in voltage levels sinking abysmally. Generating units and transmission lines on the grid tripped down the line and the frequency came down to 46 hertz from the optimal 50 hertz.

Such was the impact of the sub-par frequency, the generating units of Badarpur, IP station and Rajghat in the Capital were rendered non-functional. The gas-turbined part of IP station was the first to recover, about half an hour after it went dead. Power was then prioritised to emergency services such as hospitals.

Today’s power breakdown was more widespread and of longer duration than the one that hit the national Capital on December 12 following a similar case of tripping on the Northern Grid.

The low frequency today had a snowballing effect on the thermal plants in Panipat and Ropar in Haryana and the hydro-generation power units of Bhakra Beas Management Board.

According to officials, though power generation was partially restored at the BBMB plants and the Panipat thermal plant by the evening, the Ropar thermal plant could not be brought back to life even eight hours after it went dead.

To add to the woes caused by the power breakdown, Chandigarh experienced its coldest day, with the temperature never topping 10.2 degree Celsius and falling as low as 5.2 degree C during the day. Delhi was relatively better off, with a high of 16 degree and a low of 5.2 degree.

Train services on the Delhi-Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar-Jammu sector were severely hit by the power failure. Over 20 trains were delayed for over three hours. Electric engines had to be replaced by diesel-powered ones.

The normalisation of power supply to Delhi, officials said, was adversely affected by delay in restoration of supply from the Madola sub-station, the national Capital’s single biggest power provider. Over 1,300 of the 1,500 MW of power supplied from the Northern Grid to the Capital is channelled through this sub-station.

The generating units at Badarpur took longer and “only three of the five units have been synchronised till now,” DVB officials said, more than eight hours after the crisis began.

Senior officers of the Northern Region Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC) held a meeting following the breakdown. The cause of the start of the tripping is being investigated, officials said. DVB officials said they had to resort to loadshedding as there was a shortage of 700 mw during peak-demand hours and about 300 mw otherwise.

Powerless with a capital ‘P’

•The power breakdown on Thursday proved a great leveller. Even VVIP areas of New Delhi were affected

•Traffic lights were on the blink, throwing Delhi’s already stretched roads into disarray

•Residents of Ashok Nagar in West Delhi were not impacted by the failure of the Northern Grid. They have not had power for the last 28 hours

•Even after many parts of the Capital had power restored in the evening, voltage was so low and this precluded use of most motor-driven and electronic equipment

•Long queues were the order of the day in petrol pumps across the Capital. Without electricity, the state-of-the-art pumps were inoperative. Many stations serviced motorists through slow, manual pumps.

•The queues were even longer at payment counters of public services, such as MTNL. People waited optimistically for the power to return. The crowing irony: there were long queues at DVB billing counters too.

