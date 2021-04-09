LIVE: 90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive
Breaching another record, India on Thursday reported more than 126,000 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections in a single day, which took the active cases tally to nearly a million — 910,319, according to the Union health ministry. More than 9.40 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Thursday, the 83rd day of vaccination. Many states have appealed to the Centre for additional vaccine supply citing shortage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said states should observe a 'vaccine festival' between April 11-14 to inoculate the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries against Covid-19.
Over 133 million people have been affected by the coronavirus disease so far, as per the John Hopkins University Covid-19 trackers. Brazil, with the second-highest deaths from Covid-19, as per the tracker, reported a record of 4,249 fatalities in a single day. The situation in Brazil is on the edge with overwhelmed healthcare and vaccine shortage, reported Bloomberg. The vaccination drive in the US has picked up the pace. Over 175 million doses have been administered to date in the US and at this pace, another three months are estimated to cover 75 per cent of the population, reported Bloomberg.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 08:51 AM
Australia: New South Wales temporarily suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use
Australia's most populous state said on Friday it has temporarily suspended the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine following updated advice from the federal government, reported Reuters.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 08:35 AM
37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test Covid-19 positive
At least 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, as per the hospital sources on Thursday, reported ANI.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 08:17 AM
90 students of IIT Roorkee test Covid-19 positive
A total of 90 students have tested positive for Covid-19 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in the last few days, said IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava on Thursday, reported ANI.
Fri, 09 Apr 2021 07:27 AM
China reports 21 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on April 8, down from 24 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday, reported Reuters.