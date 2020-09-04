e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Humane side of police emerged during the Covid crisis: Narendra Modi

Humane side of police emerged during the Covid crisis: Narendra Modi

In a virtual address to Indian Police Service probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Modi also discussed various challenges before the men and women in khaki

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:58 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the humane side of the police had come to the fore during the current Covid-19 crisis.

In a virtual address to Indian Police Service probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Modi also discussed various challenges before the men and women in khaki. Responding to a question about Kashmir, Modi emphasised on a greater connect with the people of the state, adding that those taking the “wrong path should be dissuaded from doing so”.

Modi said that police officers should also know how to develop relations with public representatives; governance is more effective if officers tap into the strength of the society.

Modi said public representatives should be given due respect, but added that duty must be adhered to. He narrated how, during his initial days as Gujarat chief minister, police officer Atul Karwal, who presently heads the National Police Academy, had politely asked him to follow the security protocols that he was not used to then.

In response to a question from an officer who worked in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the people of Kashmir had amazing strength. The kind of shawls they weaved were amazing, he said. He suggested that the lady officer, who had studied textiles, should make attempts to promote modern designing among the people of the state.

“I have connected to the people of Kashmir and found them to be very lovely. The children who adopt a wrong path, we have to stop them from doing so. And this work can be done best by lady officers. To bring these children back, to explain to their mothers, our lady officers can do a superb job. I have complete faith we can stop children before they adopt a wrong path,” said the Prime Minister.

A total of 131 probationers, including 28 women, were present at the event.

In his address, Modi said that people from all professions were under a lot of stress these days and added that yoga and pranayama would be beneficial.

One of the probationers also raised the issue of the need to protect the families of policemen who fall in the line of duty.

The Prime Minister said the service rendered by the men and women in khaki during the pandemic has been seen by the people and a humane image of the police has emerged.

Khaki should not evoke fear but pride, said Modi.

tags
top news
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
Security along LAC enhanced, situation delicate and serious, says army chief
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
9 dead, several injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
Link between drug peddlers, Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother: NCB
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
SC issues notice to CBSE on plea seeking cancellation of compartment exam
Court overturns ban on Assamese TV serial accused of promoting ‘love jihad’
Court overturns ban on Assamese TV serial accused of promoting ‘love jihad’
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In