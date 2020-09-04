Humane side of police emerged during the Covid crisis: Narendra Modi

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the humane side of the police had come to the fore during the current Covid-19 crisis.

In a virtual address to Indian Police Service probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Modi also discussed various challenges before the men and women in khaki. Responding to a question about Kashmir, Modi emphasised on a greater connect with the people of the state, adding that those taking the “wrong path should be dissuaded from doing so”.

Modi said that police officers should also know how to develop relations with public representatives; governance is more effective if officers tap into the strength of the society.

Modi said public representatives should be given due respect, but added that duty must be adhered to. He narrated how, during his initial days as Gujarat chief minister, police officer Atul Karwal, who presently heads the National Police Academy, had politely asked him to follow the security protocols that he was not used to then.

In response to a question from an officer who worked in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi said the people of Kashmir had amazing strength. The kind of shawls they weaved were amazing, he said. He suggested that the lady officer, who had studied textiles, should make attempts to promote modern designing among the people of the state.

“I have connected to the people of Kashmir and found them to be very lovely. The children who adopt a wrong path, we have to stop them from doing so. And this work can be done best by lady officers. To bring these children back, to explain to their mothers, our lady officers can do a superb job. I have complete faith we can stop children before they adopt a wrong path,” said the Prime Minister.

A total of 131 probationers, including 28 women, were present at the event.

In his address, Modi said that people from all professions were under a lot of stress these days and added that yoga and pranayama would be beneficial.

One of the probationers also raised the issue of the need to protect the families of policemen who fall in the line of duty.

The Prime Minister said the service rendered by the men and women in khaki during the pandemic has been seen by the people and a humane image of the police has emerged.

Khaki should not evoke fear but pride, said Modi.