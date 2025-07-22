Thiruvananthapuram, Hundreds of people waited outside the historic Darbar Hall here to pay homage to former Chief Minister and veteran CPI leader V S Achuthanandan on Tuesday, a day after he breathed his last at the age of 101. Hundreds throng to pay homage to Achuthanandan

The mortal remains of the veteran were taken in a procession from his son's residence in the morning to the Hall inside the Secretariat for official public homage.

A large number of party workers accompanied the ambulance. Several others followed in their vehicles.

Thousands of people, including women, the elderly, and students, paid their last respects to Achuthanandan when his body was kept at the old AKG Centre on Monday night. By around 11.45 pm, the body was shifted to his son's residence in the city and kept there till the morning.

Even at midnight, a large number of people gathered in front of the house to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader.

There was no public homage at the house, party sources said.

By Tuesday afternoon, Achuthanandan's body would be taken in a procession to Alappuzha, his hometown.

His cremation will take place at the public crematorium in Alappuzha Valiya Chudukadu by Wednesday noon, party sources added.

The government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday and a three-day mourning period as a mark of respect for the former chief minister.

The veteran leader died at 3.20 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of Pattom SUT Hospital.

Achuthanandan had been receiving treatment since June 23, following a cardiac arrest.

A founding member of the Communist Party of India , Achuthanandan was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice.

He served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, serving three terms as Leader of the Opposition.

