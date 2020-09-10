e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Husband of woman who accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA of rape skips police summons, faces action

Husband of woman who accused Uttarakhand BJP MLA of rape skips police summons, faces action

The Dehradun Police said the woman’s husband had been informed several times to record his statement with the investigating officer in an extortion and blackmail case filed y the MLA’s wife but he did not turn up.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 11:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
The woman had accused a BJP MLA of raping her and fathering her child.
The woman had accused a BJP MLA of raping her and fathering her child.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

The Dehradun police probing a case of blackmail and extortion against a 30-year-old woman who has accused a BJP MLA of rape, are considering legal action against her husband for failing to appear before them to record his statement despite several notices, a senior police officer said Thursday.

The woman’s husband is a co-accused named in the case in which the woman has been accused of blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 cr from BJP MLA from Dwarahat Mahesh Negi last month. The case was registered on the complaint lodged by Negi’s wife Rita Negi. Both Negi and his wife are accused in a rape and criminal intimidation case registered on the directions of a local court on the petition of the woman who allegedly made the extortion bid.

Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police Dehradun said, “The woman’s husband has been informed several times by the police to come before the investigation officer to record his statement. But he didn’t show up.”

“His statements are very important in the ongoing investigation despite that he is not coming to record them. Also, we have come to know that he has left the city to join duty without informing police. We are now thinking of taking action against him as per legal procedure,” said Joshi.

The extortion and rape cases which came to light in August has turned into a major political issue between the ruling BJP and Opposition Congress.

The woman had accused Negi of raping her for the last two years and also fathering her child. She has been demanding a DNA test of Negi and her child to prove her allegations. Negi has, however, refuted the allegations and termed it a conspiracy against him by Congress.

tags
top news
LIVE Updates: Rafale induction could not have happened at a more opportune time, says IAF Chief
LIVE Updates: Rafale induction could not have happened at a more opportune time, says IAF Chief
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Delhi Metro’s Red, Violet and Green lines reopen today: All you need to know
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
Close to 1 lakh daily cases push India’s Covid-19 tally to above 4.4 million
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
In poll-bound Bihar, Congress invites LJP to join grand alliance, draws NDA fire
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Heavy to extremely heavy rain warning for Kerala and coastal Karnataka
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Covid-19: Demand for local trains, Metro in Mumbai gets louder amid lockdown
Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, praises 2 rising stars of India
Smith picks world’s best ODI batsman, praises 2 rising stars of India
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In