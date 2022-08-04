Hyderabad: Boost to state police with inauguration of central command centre

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here. The structure spread over 6.42 lakh sq ft with five towers houses the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, besides the Technology Fusion Centre meant for several key policing functions.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated Telangana State Police Integrated Command & Control Centre (#TSPICCC) in Hyderabad today. Later, Hon'ble CM addressed the distinguished gathering. pic.twitter.com/klVqIcnqkX — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 4, 2022

Seeking to modernize the police infrastructure and be future ready, CM Chandrasekhar Rao envisioned a 20-storey multi tower building, which caters to the safety needs of the public in the state. The construction of the Integrated Command and Control Centre by the state government is a "foundation prologue" to the modern technological revolution in the police department and a first-of-its-kind in the country, official sources said.

The ICCC is envisaged to aggregate information across multiple applications, CCTVs and traffic, weather sensors deployed across the state, and then provide actionable information with appropriate visualization for decision makers.

The Centre also embraces the state emergency operational centre (dial 100) which handles all SOS calls pertaining to police, fire, medical and other emergency services, they said. With designated representatives of various government departments, a multi agency operation and disaster management centre has also been set up which works in tandem with the ICCC, state emergency operational centre fostering a collaborative approach to respond to any calamity swiftly.

The Centre is also equipped with a helipad for emergency operations.

