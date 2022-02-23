Hyderabad: Cops announce major relief for traffic fine defaulters

Are you a Hyderabad resident and a traffic fine defaulter? Have the hefty fines burnt a hole in your pocket? There is finally some good news for you, thanks to the Hyderabad Police.

The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic Police have offered a massive discount on traffic fine payments on vehicles registered with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, news website Asianet reported.

The special drive slated to be held from March 1 to 31 has triggered hyteria among the commuters. After identifying a whopping backlog of 600 crore pending challans, the traffic police has now given a discount to those who clear the dues within the period.

According to a statement by the Hyderabad traffic police, the move is a humanitarian gesture towards the commuters who faced economic hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a relief, the three traffic police departments have come up with the move to enable the citizens to ease their financial burden amid decline in covid-19 situation.

Under the challan discount scheme, if the two-wheeler owners pay 25 per cent, car owners clear 50 per cent of the dues and the RTC bus owners pay 30 per cent of dues, the Telangana police have now promised to waive off the remaining amount. The Telangana police have maintained that only online payments are accepted while clearing dues.

The traffic police department is advising the motorists to pay challans during the drive. It needs to be seen how much backlog does the traffic police clear during the month-long drive.

