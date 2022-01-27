Hyderabad film buffs to celebrate Ajit’s birth centenary

Hyderabad Film buffs are planning to celebrate the birth centenary of popular Bollywood actor of yesteryears Hamid Ali Khan, better known as Ajit, in association with his family and fans in Hyderabad on Thursday.

According to Mohammad Safiullah, managing trustee of Hyderabad-based Deccan Heritage Trust, floral tributes will be paid to the actor known for his dialogue delivery. “We shall offer prayers at his grave situated at Jamali Kunta graveyard, near Golconda Fort in the afternoon.”

Ajit’s son Shahid Ali Khan, senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, former member of Salar Jung Museum Zakir Hussain and president of Deccan Heritage Trust Veda Kumar will attend the ceremony.

“On the occasion, a coffee table book on his life and times would be released. We are also planning screening of his super-hit films over the next few days,” Safiullah said.

He said a series of picture post cards would be released and a webinar on his life, times and legacy was also being planned. “Similar events are being planned at various centres across the country in the centenary year.”

He said a request had been made to the Telangana government for naming of a road after him. “We have also made a request with the government of India for the release of a postage stamp in the memory of Ajit,” he said.

According to Safiullah, Ajit, born at Golconda in Hyderabad on January 27, 1922, had his early education in Hyderabad and Warangal. He went to Bombay in the early 1940s to pursue a career in acting. After some small roles in films, he got a break in 1946 as a hero in film ‘Shah-e-Misr”.

He played leading and supporting roles for 20 years in films for such as Nastik, Guest House, Anand Mutt, Bada Bhai, Marine Drive, Delhi Junction and Naya Daur, before switching over to villainous roles in films such as Suraj, Zanzeer, Kalicharan, Yaadon Ki Barat, Ram Balram and Dharma.

“In his career spanning more than five decades, Ajit Khan starred in more than 200 films and was known for his unique mannerism and dialogue delivery. His catchy phrases like ‘Mona Darling’ and ‘Smart Boy’ were a craze among the film buffs those days,” Safiullah said.

Ajit returned to Hyderabad in 1980s after he stopped acting due to age-related issues. He died on October 22, 1998 at his Hyderabad residence.

