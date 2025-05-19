Hyderabad, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Monday alleged that 17 lives were lost in the recent fire accident in a building here due to the "criminal negligence" of the government. Hyderabad fire tragedy: 17 lives lost due to T'gana govt’s 'criminal negligence': Rama Rao

Rama Rao, who visited the building and interacted with the victims, said fire tenders and ambulances lacked basic facilities such as water and oxygen masks.

Nobody can bring back the 17 lives lost due to the government's criminal negligence. What we witnessed today is "shocking". Association members and victims' families told us that after the fire broke out, people kept calling for help for nearly 1 hour and 45 minutes, but no one came to their rescue, he told PTI in a video statement.

Even after the fire brigade arrived, they reportedly lacked water and oxygen masks, and the personnel were not adequately trained, he alleged.

He also claimed that ambulances lacked oxygen masks.

Calling it a major tragedy caused by "negligence" and "poor preparedness", Rama Rao claimed that the government must take responsibility.

In a post on X, he wrote: “No ambulances! No water! No masks! This is abject failure. This isn’t about politics. This fire accident should make anyone with a heart wither in pain!”

He questioned why Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could not take an hour out of his "18-hour nonstop working schedule" to listen to the firsthand accounts of those affected.

Rama Rao said the government should have held preparatory meetings ahead of the summer to prevent fire mishaps, especially in densely populated areas like Charminar.

He stressed the need for funds, proper training for disaster personnel, and regular mock drills.

Calling the ex-gratia announced by the government inadequate, he demanded ₹25 lakh compensation for the family of each deceased victim.

The blaze, reportedly triggered by a short circuit, broke out in a building near the iconic Charminar on Sunday, killing 17 people— including eight children, from an extended family.

The fire occurred at a building in Gulzar Houz, according to police.

The government has announced ₹5 lakh as ex-gratia for the kin of each deceased person.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.