SIT files charge sheet in T’gana paper leak case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Hyderabad Police on Friday filed a preliminary charge sheet in a local court in connection with the leakage of question papers of various recruitment examinations conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

YSRTP president YS Sharmila speaks to police as they stopped her from holding a protest over the alleged TSPSC paper leak. (ANI)

Additional commissioner of police (crimes) A R Srinivas, who is heading the SIT probing the TSPSC question paper leak case, said 49 persons were arrested in the case, and another individual, who was involved in the case, was still at large, residing in New Zealand.

“The total money transacted in buying and selling various TSPSC question papers is around ₹1.63 crore. All the material evidence seized during the arrest of the accused persons was sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Ramanthapur. After obtaining forensic experts’ opinion and also legal opinion, a preliminary charge sheet was filed on Friday in the jurisdictional court,” Srinivas said.

Srinivas said the question paper leakage surfaced following a complaint from TSPSC assistant secretary Satyanarayana, and a case was registered in the Begum Bazar police station. The case was later transferred to the Central Crime Station, Hyderabad.

During the investigation, it was revealed that an assistant section officer in TSPSC, Pulidindi, Praveen Kumar (accused no. 1), who is also a personal assistant TSPSC Secretary, along with an outsourcing employee Atla Raja Shekar, who was working as a system and network administrator in the TSPSC, were the main conspirators in the case.

“They gained unauthorized access to the confidential section’s computer, which stored and compiled question papers for various exams. They downloaded and copied the question papers of Group-I, Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO), Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), and Assistant Engineer (AE) exams onto their pen drives. Subsequently, they shared these question papers with multiple candidates through intermediaries to make illicit profits.

The investigation revealed that among the 49 persons arrested in the case, 16 persons were identified as mediators. They provided the AEE question paper to 7 candidates, the AE question paper to 13 candidates and the DAO question paper to 8 candidates.

Additionally, three of the four accused TSPSC employees – Pulidindi Praveen Kumar, Shameem and Damera Ramesh Kumar), had written the Group-I examination, and the fourth accused employee Atla Raja Shekar acted as a mediator.

Besides, one more person, Nalagoppula Suresh, a former outsourced employee of the TSPSC wrote the Group-I exam. Furthermore, three candidates were apprehended for engaging in malpractice during the AEE exam by using a battery-operated device, the SIT chief added.

On May 27, the SIT authorities arrested Poola Ramesh, a divisional engineer with Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) at Peddapalli, who had allegedly purchased question papers of three examinations and sold them to at least 80 people.

During the interrogation of Ramesh, the SIT authorities found that for two of the examinations for recruitment of AEE and DAO, held on January 22 and February 26, respectively, he had arranged answers to some of the candidates using ChatGPT and electronic devices.

“At least seven candidates had entered the examination hall carrying micro-Bluetooth devices, through which Ramesh had allegedly shared the answers, which he had obtained using ChatGPT,” a police official familiar with the matter said, adding that the SIT authorities were questioning the examiner, who allegedly helped the candidates enter the hall carrying electronic devices and captured the images of the question paper and sending it to Ramesh through WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, Telangana high court on Thursday refused to grant an interim stay on the conduct of the re-examination of Group-I prelims, scheduled to be held on June 11. Acting on a petition filed by as many as 36 Group-I aspirants, the court issued notices to the respondents, including the TSPSC, to file a counter and posted the case for hearing on June 20.

The Group-1 prelims exams of the TSPSC were originally held on October 16, 2022, but when the SIT probe revealed that the question paper was leaked, the TSPSC cancelled the exam. Subsequently, it was rescheduled for June 11.

