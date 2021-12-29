Hyderpora encounter: Businessman was used as human shield by Pakistani terrorist, says SIT

A Special Investigation Team (STI) of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday ruled out any foul play by security forces in the November 15 Hyderporaencounter, in which three civilians were killed, claiming that one of the deceased was killed by a foreign terrorist while the other died after he was used as a “human shield” by the extremists.

Deputy inspector general of police Sujit Kumar, who is heading the SIT, said businessman Altaf Ahmad Bhat died after he was used as a “human shield” by Pakistani terrorist Bilal Bhai alias Hyder, who was also killed in the encounter with security forces.

Bhat (48), Mudasir Gul (43) and Amir Magray (in his 20s), were killed along with two terrorists – one foreign and one local – in the encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar last month. While police claimed that the civilians were over ground workers (OGWs) of terrorism, the deceased’s families alleged that they were used by security forces as human shields during the gunbattle.

Police had buried the bodies in Handwara, around 70 km away from Hyderpora, without the participation of their families. The bodies of Bhat and Gul were, however, handed over to the families after continuous protests.

Addressing reporters here, DIG Kumar said: “The house owner was used as a human shield by Pakistani terrorist Bilal bhai. Mudasir Gul was killed by the same terrorist.”

Providing further details, Kumar said that CCTV footage showed that Gul would travel in his vehicle along with the terrorist who also used to stay in his office.“We have found out that Amir was frequently visiting Bandipora. Why would someone visit Bandipora so frequently when he (his family) had fled that place in 2008?” the DIG said.

The SIT head alleged that Bhat’s family did not provide any satisfactory replies about the tenants in the building during the probe.

To this, Saima Bhat, Altaf’s niece, said he was the sole owner of his property, so only he was aware about certain documents like rent deed and mode of payment.

Taking note of the police’s briefing, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) -- an alliance of political parties in Kashmir -- said it was only a repetition of the “old story” and demanded a judicial enquiry into the incident.

“Today’s press briefing of J-K police about last month’s Hyderpora tragic incident is only a repetition of the old story. It does not even slightly give any objective picture of this shocking incident,” PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said in a statement.

He said the statement seemed to be a “concocted cover-up story”.“It will not suffice the legitimate concerns of the people at large and family of the slain victims.”

“PAGD firmly believes that nothing short of a credible judicial probe will clear the doubts. The administration must, without any further delay, order a timebound judicial probe,” Tarigami said.

The Jammu & Kashmir government also received the magisterial inquiry report on the encounter, details of which are yet to be revealed. On November 17, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a probe into the incident.