Hyderpora encounter: 'Speculative’ remarks will invite legal action, warns SIT

Speculative statements over the Hyderpora encounter from political leaders would invite legal action, a special investigation team (SIT) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Wednesday.

The statement from the SIT in-charge, DIG Sujit K Singh came amid political leaders and family members slamming the probe team's initial report that virtually gave a clean chit to the security forces while stating the team was open to reviewing its findings if any other evidence comes to light.

On Tuesday, the SIT said that while one civilian was killed by the foreign terrorist, the owner of the building and a local "militant" (Magray) died in the crossfire after being used as a "human shield" by the hiding terrorist.

Singh said the probe team came across posts on social media from some political leaders and family members of the deceased casting "doubts upon the evidence obtained by the SIT so far".

"These people have tried to call it 'concocted cover up story', 'ornamental probe', 'clean chit to killers', fairy tale of police' etc," the statement said.

"Such speculative statements from the political leaders have a tendency to create provocation, rumour, fear and alarm among the general masses or particular section of society. This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law," Singh said, adding the SIT is still probing the case.

It said the government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and all such persons making statements should have approached the inquiry officer with genuine evidence they have, for corroboration or contradiction.

"The SIT constituted in the instant case is still investigating the matter, all such persons are once again advised to provide any type of evidence if they have regarding the incident so that every aspect of investigation is covered and concluded on merit," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, the father of Amir Magray, one of the four persons killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar, rejected the police probe which suggested that his son was a militant, and said he is moving the high court seeking the return of his body.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has said the police briefing was only a repetition of the "old story" and it does not even slightly give any objective picture of the incident. Demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident, it said there is a strong public perception that the civilians killed in the incident were made human shields by security forces.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were innocent leading to a massive uproar in the Valley, prompting police to order the inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies)

