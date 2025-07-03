Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that 'hydro' ganja is proving to be a big challenge for the government and asserted that the Centre and state have intensified their fight against the drug business. Hydro ganja proving to be a challenge: Fadnavis

Replying to a calling attention motion in the legislative council, he also raised concerns over synthetic drugs and said that even terminal cancer patients are being used as drug carriers.

The number of cases has increased because of the government’s anti-drug crackdown, he said.

It was found that ports in Gujarat and the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust , the country’s largest container port located in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, were used to bring in drugs concealed in cargo consignments, he said.

“Scanners that can detect concealed drugs have been installed in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Randomised checking of shipments from certain countries, where there is a possibility of drug supply, is being done,” he said.

Five days ago, two Indonesian nationals were arrested with 21 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at ₹21.55 crore in Mumbai, he said.

Hydroponic ganja refers to cannabis plants grown without soil. This method gives growers precise control over the plant’s environment, which can result in faster growth and higher yields.

Since drug peddlers secure bail and again resort to similar activities, the state government is amending the laws to book them under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, he said. Under MCOCA, it is difficult to get bail.

“Hydro ganja is proving to be a challenge. Thailand and the US have made it legal. So, hydro ganja is being pushed into the country through courier services and other routes,” Fadnavis said.

The CM highlighted the deportation of alleged drug cartel operator Naveen Chichkar from Malaysia to India in May. He said Chichkar had bought an island in Australia and acquired its citizenship.

Chichkar used to send hydroponic ganja from Thailand and the US through courier. He was arrested along with a few associated with the postal and Customs departments and two policemen, who have since been sacked,” said the CM.

“The policy is of zero tolerance ,” Fadnavis said.

He said drug peddling is not only an interstate but an international racket. States have been coordinating in the fight against drugs. He said the police are not only arresting drug peddlers but have also made probes into the forward-and-backwards linkage compulsory.

“Even last-stage cancer patients are being used . There were three cases where they were battling cancer,” he said.

“We have intensified the fight against drugs. Courier companies have been told to ensure that drug transportation does not happen through them, or they will be named as accused in the case,” Fadnavis added.

