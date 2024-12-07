Hyundai Venue and Exter get year-end discounts of up to 75,000.

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced year-end discounts for its models, from Venue and Exter to the Grand i10 Nios and even the i20. The discounts come right before the price hike that will come into effect from 1st January. Depending on the model, the discounts are up to ₹75,000. Hyundai Motor will increase the price of all its models in the Indian lineup including popular SUVs like Creta, Venue and Exter from January 2025.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue, recognized as one of the top-selling models from Hyundai in November, is currently being offered with a discount of up to ₹75,000 as part of the year-end promotion. The Hyundai Venue is priced from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.44 lakh, ex-showroom, and is available in seven different trim levels, offering a choice of three engine options.

The 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine delivers 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque, while the 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine offers 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2L engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission, whereas the turbo petrol variant can be equipped with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. Additionally, the 1.5L diesel engine produces 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter

A notable SUV from Hyundai's lineup is the Exter, which competes in the micro SUV category against the Tata Punch. As of December, the Exter is priced between ₹6.13 lakh and ₹10.43 lakh, and it currently offers discounts amounting to ₹53,000.

The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, available with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission. Furthermore, the Exter also offers a CNG variant that produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm, incorporating dual-cylinder CNG technology to enhance cargo capacity.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios is the smallest model from Hyundai in India. The pricing of the Grand i10 Nios ranges between ₹6 lakh and ₹8.50 lakhs (ex-showroom). In December, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a discount of ₹68,000.

Hyundai i20

Meanwhile, the biggest hatchback from Hyundai in India, the i20 gets a discount of ₹65,000. The Hyundai i20 is priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹11.20 lakh (ex-showroom).